Pitt vs Wake Forest Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (10-2) and the No. 18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-2) clash with the ACC Championship on the line on Saturday, December 4 at Bank of America Stadium.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Pitt vs Wake Forest online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Pitt vs Wake Forest live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Pitt vs Wake Forest live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts ABC games) and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Pitt vs Wake Forest live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in only a few select markets) and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Pitt vs Wake Forest live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Pitt vs Wake Forest live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Pitt vs Wake Forest Preview

The Demon Deacons are fresh from a dominant 41-10 win over Boston College on November 27. WFU quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 236 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, and he also ran one in to lead the Wake offense. The defense did its part too, intercepting Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec twice while holding the Eagles to just 19 yards through the air all game.

Now, Wake will face a formidable Pitt squad that is surrendering 23.3 points a game on defense, and it’s a matchup Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson couldn’t be more stoked about, for a very specific reason.

“It’s a thrill for me, career-wise, to be able to coach against a team I grew up rooting for as a young kid,” Clawson said, per The Winston-Salem Journal.

“I just grew up being a huge Pitt Panther fan and I grew up listening to their games on the radio,” Clawson added. “I was a huge Matt Cavanaugh fan and I remember when Tony Dorsett changed his name to Tony Dorsett. And again, I grew up a huge Pitt Panther fan and that’s the team that engaged me to college football.”

On the other side, that Pitt squad is fresh from a 31-14 win over Syracuse on November 27. Pitt QB Kenny Pickett, a Heisman Trophy candidate, threw for 209 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in a solid offensive performance, and he got a ton of help from a dominant defense that gave up just 25 yards rushing on the day.

Wake Forest is putting up 42.9 points a game, and Pitt is right there with them, averaging 42.8 points a game on offense. Thus, this promises to be a high-scoring affair that could turn into a shootout, and it’s clear the respect is mutual between both teams and coaches.

“Dave’s just become a really good friend that we bounce a lot of things off each other through the years and really don’t talk a lot of football, it’s more just coaching,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said about Clawson, via The Sharon Herald. “I’ve followed his career from wherever he’s been to the northeast and Bowling Green and Tennessee and just all the different places he’s been. Tremendous football coach.”

With both squads firing on all cylinders, whichever team wins the turnover battle could very likely come out on top here. These two teams last met in 2018, when Pitt won, 34-13.