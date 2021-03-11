Players Championship 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2021 Players Championship kicks off at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday.

The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel (Thursday through Sunday) and NBC (Saturday and Sunday). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Players Championship online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch daily, comprehensive coverage (featured groups, featured holes, etc.) of the Players Championship on the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel. This is different — and more extensive — than the TV broadcasts, as it has all-day coverage for all four rounds of the tournament:

Once you’re signed up for the PGA Tour Live Channel, you can watch the Players Championship live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you want to watch a live stream of the TV broadcasts, you can watch NBC (live in most markets), Golf Channel and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can try for free with a seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Players Championship live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games and events on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Another option for the TV broadcasts, you can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), Golf Channel and 90-plus other TV channels via AT&T TV’s “Choice” package. Plus, HBO Max and NBA League Pass are both included at no cost, and you try it out for free with a 14-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Players Championship live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

If you’re looking for weekend coverage, you can watch featured holes on Saturday and Sunday live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ is a streaming service that will have live coverage of two featured holes on Saturday and Sunday of every PGA Tour event in 2021, as well college basketball, UFC, international soccer, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the Players Championship on Saturday and Sunday live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Players Championship 2021 Preview

Rory McIlroy won the most recent Players Championship in 2019, and the four-time champ will be back again, and he’s looking for a repeat performance. He hasn’t won an event for nearly a year and a half, however, and has been struggling with inconsistent patterns in his swing.

“Usually what happens is the club gets out in front of me on the way back and then drops behind me on the way down, where at the minute it’s the opposite, it sort of gets behind me early and then I sort of throw it back out in front of me on the way down,” McIlroy told Golf Digest.

“The good stuff is there. It always will be. I’ll always be able to figure it out and find a way. But it’s when it goes slightly off, how do you manage that and how do you – I feel like over the last few years, I’ve been really good at when my game hasn’t been fully there still be able to shoot 69, 70, still being able to get it under par, where I feel like the last few weeks when it hasn’t felt quite right, I’m sort of treading water and I’m just trying to shoot even par, and that was sort of what it felt like last week.”

Whether the reigning champ will overcome his recent struggles will be a primary storyline to watch this year.

Golfers who were eligible to compete but won’t be at the event include Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolff, Zac Blair, Bud Cauley and Tiger Woods, who, of course, is recovering from the car crash he survived several weeks ago.

Here is a list of the top competitors slated to appear in the Players Championship:

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Xander Schauffele

3. Jon Rahm

4. Justin Thomas

5. Bryson DeChambeau

6. Rory McIlroy

7. Tony Finau

8. Viktor Hovland

9. Daniel Berger

10. Webb Simpson

11. Patrick Cantlay

12. Patrick Reed

13. Tyrrell Hatton

14. Will Zalatoris

15. Joaquin Niemann

16. Hideki Matsuyama

17. Jason Day

18. Adam Scott

19. Russell Henley

20. Colin Morikawa

And a look at the expected weather forecast, courtesy of Yahoo Sports: