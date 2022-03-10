Players Championship 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Players Championship is set to tee off on Thursday from TPC Sawgrass with a packed field.

TV coverage of the 2022 Players Championship will be split between Golf Channel (Thursday and Friday Noon-6 p.m. ET) and NBC (Saturday and Sunday 1-6 p.m. ET), while ESPN+ will have all-day streaming coverage for every round.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking for coverage that is far more comprehensive than the TV broadcasts, here’s a rundown of the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Players Championship:

What was previously known as PGA Tour Live is now included with ESPN+, which means this is now the only way to watch all-day coverage of all four rounds of the Players Championship:

Four all four days of the tournament, ESPN+ will have four separate broadcasts–“Main Feed,” “Marquee Groups,” “Featured Groups,” and “Featured Holes”–that will start with the first shot of the day and go through the end of the round. Additionally, special for the Players Championship, there will also be an individual feeds for every single group up until TV coverage starts.

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2022 Players Championship live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), Golf Channel and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Players Championship live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, while Golf Channel is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Players Championship live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Players Championship 2022 Preview

The Players Championship is set to tee off this week and plenty of money is on the line at the prestigious event. The event boasts the richest purse on tour at $20 million, with $3.6 million going to the winner.

Justin Thomas is the defending champ at the event and enters as one of the favorites. World No. 1 Jon Rahm is atop the list of favorites, followed by Thomas and Collin Morikawa.

“You look at the winners, and it’s crazy,” Thomas said. “It’s truly a place that I don’t think it favors one shot shape. … It’s just whoever decides to go out and get it the best that week.”

Rahm has some guys hot on his heels for the No. 1 ranking, with four players — No. 2 Morikawa, No. 3 Viktor Hovland nad No. 4 Patrick Cantlay — with the potential to pass him this week.

“Even if you’re No. 1, you’ve still got to perform every week,” said Rahm, who is winless since his U.S. Open victory. “I’m chasing people myself, as well, so no, I don’t feel like I’m being chased.”

Thomas golfed with Alabama head coach Nick Saban prior to the tournament and got some advice about being the defending champ. The Crimson Tide skipper said, “there’s no such thing as defending a title, in my opinion, because they don’t take it away from you.” Thomas liked that line of thinking.

“It’s so true,” Thomas said. “Obviously you’re a defending champion, but I don’t have to defend anything. I’m not defending this title. The PGA Tour isn’t going to come to my living room and take my Players Championship trophy from 2021 from me after this week. That’s mine forever. I don’t have to give anything back, and my name’s always going to be on that trophy.”

Players Championship Odds

Jon Rahm: 11-1

Justin Thomas: 16-1

Collin Morikawa: 16-1

Viktor Hovland: 20-1

Rory McIlroy: 20-1

Patrick Cantlay: 20-1

Scottie Scheffler: 25-1

Xander Schauffele: 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 30-1

Cameron Smith: 30-1

Daniel Berger: 30-1

Dustin Johnson: 33-1

Brooks Koepka: 35-1

Shane Lowry: 35-1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 35-1

Jordan Spieth: 40-1

Sungjae Im: 40-1

Sam Burns: 40-1

Will Zalatoris: 40-1

Billy Horschel: 40-1

Joaquin Niemann: 45-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 45-1

Louis Oosthuizen: 50-1

Corey Conners: 50-1

Adam Scott: 50-1

Talor Gooch: 50-1