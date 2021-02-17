Porto vs Juventus Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Porto will host Juventus at the Estádio do Dragão on Wednesday for the first leg of the sides’ Champions League round of 16 matchup.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET) will be televised on UniMas (Spanish).

But if you don’t have cable or you want to watch in English, anyone in the US can watch every Champions League match live on CBS All Access, which is available through Amazon Prime or CBS.

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch a free live stream of Porto vs Juventus in the US:

Porto vs Juventus Preview

Juventus took Group G with 15 points across six matches, edging second-place Barcelona on head-to-head goal differential after the sides split their two-game set.

They’ll take on a Porto squad that finished second in Group C with 13 points, three behind Manchester City and 10 ahead of Olympiacos and Marseille.

“Porto is a compact team, who are very good at defending and narrowing on two banks of four,” Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo said Tuesday, according to his club’s official website. “It will take patience in not forcing the play and not allowing counters. The Champions League is a particular competition, different from the league. There are so many teams fighting to win, everyone wants to do it, and it really depends on which moment you’re in when you face the teams. It’s important to be mentally ready.”

Juve have won 12 of 17 matches across all competitions since advancing to the Champions League round of 16, drawing twice and losing three times. Most recently, they fell 1-0 on the road against Napoli in Serie A play on Saturday.

The Bianconeri sit in fourth place on the league table with 42 points through 21 matches, a point behind Roma with a game hand.

“We are coming from a good period, Saturday’s match doesn’t hurt us,” Juve defender and captain Giorgio Chiellini said Tuesday, per the club’s site. “We are fighting for all of our goals and now another big goal begins. We’re going into it with enthusiasm, albeit aware of the obstacles. Porto defend very well; they are a physical team, and we will have to be good at breaking them down and avoiding their counter-attacks that can be devastating. We are all four centre-backs of a high level.”

Porto have dropped just one match in 17 tries across all competitions since they finished group play, with 11 victories and five draws. They’ve drawn in four straight.

On Saturday, Dragões overcame a 2-0 halftime deficit to draw 2-2 with Boavista at the Estádio do Dragão in Primeira Liga action.

Porto sit second on the league table with 41 points through 19 matches, 10 behind undefeated Sporting CP. Boavista have 15 points, tied for the fewest in the league.

“I don’t want to talk about Juventus, that’s another match, another competition,” Porto manager Sérgio Conceição said following the draw, according to the club’s official website. “This is the most important for us, the championship, and those who don’t understand what it means to play for FC Porto, as happened in the first-half, when we weren’t worthy of the club, don’t belong in the group. And it’s up to me to make those decisions, regardless of age, and regardless of having grown in the club and coming from outside, no matter if you’re 40 or 20 years old.”