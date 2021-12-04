Prairie View vs Jackson State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Jackson State Tigers (10-1) will take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-4) at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, December 4, with the SWAC championship on the line.

Prairie View A&M vs Jackson State 2021 Preview

Jackson State is coming off a 24-10 win over Alcorn State on November 20. Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders went 28-39 for 297 yards and three touchdowns, and wide receiver Keith Corbin caught nine passes for 110 yards and two scores in the win.

The Tigers haven’t lost since September 18, and head coach Deion Sanders is calling for unity amongst all teams in the state to root for his squad in this one.

“This is one time, this is one moment where Mississippi State, Mississippi Valley, Alcorn, Ole Miss, did I miss anybody else? Who else is in here? Southern Miss,” Sanders said, per The Clarion Ledger. “All of them. We’ve got to unite together. You can wear your school colors, but you’ve got to come and represent Mississippi. We’re representing Mississippi this weekend.”

“We want everybody to come together and pack this event, pack this game like they should so we can understand that the SWAC has purpose and they have presence. I think we’ve shown that all year long and this game should be no different,” Sanders added.

On the other side, Prairie View is fresh from a 24-19 loss to MS Valley on November 27. Panthers QB Jawon Pass went 21-36 for 217 yards and two interceptions in the loss. Prairie View managed just 69 yards on the ground, netting a measly 2.5 yards per carry. Mississippi Valley fumbled four times, but the Panthers only managed to recover one of those. Taking advantage of mistakes like that is going to be crucial if they want to beat Jackson State.

Prairie View has now lost three straight games, and it’s about to face its toughest opponent yet.

In his fourth year with the team, Prairie View head coach Eric Dooley has made his squad into a formidable contender, and he’s proud to see the team reach the SWAC Championship, regardless of who wins.

“I wanted to change the culture at PV. The culture that exists within my coaching philosophy, to let these guys know that when you’ve got grown men telling them that you love them, that’s a huge difference. Tough love. I’m going to coach you up on the field, but I’m also going to be that extended parent away from home,” Dooley said.

His team has responded well, and now it’s in position to win a conference championship.