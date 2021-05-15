Preakness Stakes Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

After a drama-filled Kentucky Derby, the horses are back on the track for the second leg of the Triple Crown at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore for the Preakness Stakes.

The 2021 Preakness Stakes starts at 6:50 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC (coverage of the undercard races will be televised on NBCSN starting at 2 p.m. ET and NBC starting at 5 p.m. ET).

But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the Preakness Stakes and all the undercard races online for free:

Preakness Stakes 2021 Preview

The second leg of the Triple Crown has arrived with the Preakness Stakes, although much of the fanfare has a cloud cast over it by the situation surround Medina Spirit.

The horse’s famed trainer Bob Baffert revealed this week that Churchill Downs told him Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone — a banned substance — which put the horse’s Kentucky Derby win earlier this month in question.

“Medina Spirit earned his Kentucky Derby win and my pharmacologists have told me that 21 picograms of betamethasone would have had no effect on the outcome of the race,” Baffert previously said in a statement. “Medina Spirit is a deserved champion and I will continue to fight for him.”

Baffert and Medina Spirit have been cleared to race in the Preakness, which keeps the bid for the Triple Crown alive. The horse and stablemate Concert Tour passed three additional prerace drug tests.

“While we acknowledge the challenging circumstances that prompted this further need for transparency, it reflects, above all else, that the principles of integrity, accountability, and safety in our sport are non-negotiable.” said Craig Fravel, who is the CEO of 1/ST Racing.

NBC Sports betting analyst Matt Bernier sees it as a no-win situation for Baffert following the controversy.

“If Medina Spirit goes and wins the Preakness on Saturday, the general public is going to just immediately say, ‘Oh, well, look, there’s still something funny going on,'” Bernier told ESPN. “If he doesn’t run well for whatever reason, the general public will still look at it and say, ‘See, something funny was going on in the Kentucky Derby.’ It’s a no-win situation for Bob Baffert, for everyone involved with the horse and for the industry as a whole.”

Preakness Stakes Odds

1. Ram (30-1)

2. Keepmeinmind (15-1)

3. Medina Spirit (9-5)

4. Crowded Trade (10-1)

5. Midnight Bourbon (5-1)

6. Rombauer (12-1)

7. France Go de Ina (20-1)

8. Unbridled Honor (15-1)

9. Risk Taking (15-1)

10. Concert Tour (5-2)

