Buy Paul vs Askren

Jake Paul steps out of the celebrity boxing world to take on a certified professional fighter as he challenges former UFC welterweight Ben Askren in what is expected to be one of the most talked-about fights of the year on April 17.

You can order the PPV through your cable provider, but if you don’t have cable or you want to watch on your computer, phone, Roku, Firestick, video game console or other connected-to-TV streaming device, you’ll need to buy the PPV through FITE for $49.99.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to preorder the PPV so you’re ready to watch on Saturday, April 17:

How to Preorder Paul vs Askren PPV

Note: You need to sign up for a FITE account (it’s free) before you purchase the PPV, and you can only sign up for FITE through their app on your phone or other streaming device (and not on your computer)

1) Go here to preorder the Paul vs Askren PPV 2) Select “Buy $49.99” 3) Sign in with your FITE account credentials 3b) If you don’t already have a FITE account, download the FITE app on your phone or streaming device and sign up for free 4) Enter your payment information to purchase the PPV 5) On April 17, you can watch the fights on the FITE website or FITE app

Where Can You Watch Paul vs Askren?

Once you’re signed up for Fite and have ordered the PPV, you can watch Paul vs Askren and all the fights via the Fite app on any of the following devices:

Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick

Roku or Roku TV

Apple TV

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Chromecast

Android TV

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

You can also cast the fight to select smart TV’s through the app on your phone, or you can watch on your computer via the Fite website.

More information an all of FITE’s compatible streaming devices can be found here.

Paul vs Askren Preview

Jake Paul takes a big step up in competition after knocking out and outclassing former NBAer Nate Robinson in his last fight, heading into the ring with former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Askren went 1-2 in his UFC career but has an extensive resume in MMA, going 19-2 as a pro. That includes six knockouts, although Paul feels like he’ll be on the one sending Askren to the canvas.

Paul sent a warning to Askren’s family, telling them not to watch the fight.

“You think this is a f—–g game, you think is a fun payday, you think this is a way to get clout and you might be right,” Paul said in a video to Ben Askren on Logan Paul’s podcast. “I promise April 17 will be the worst day of your f—–g life. Just as I asked Nate Robinson’s kids not to watch the fight, I will ask your kids to do the same. So, Ben Askren’s kids, wife, please don’t watch this because your dad will be bloodied, unconscious on the f—–g canvas (on) April 17. I don’t want you to see that.

“I mean, you already saw him get knocked out in five seconds by Masvidal,” Paul continued. “Your kids are probably going to school getting made fun of because their dad got knocked out in five seconds. Then, he’s going to get knocked out by Jake Paul. So, please leave them out of this.”

Paul appears to be legitimately focused on a boxing career, making it more than just a sideshow

“I’ve always played sports and been competitive my whole entire life – I’m super competitive,” Paul tells Rolling Stone. “When I moved to Los Angeles to act and make content, it was a great opportunity, but I sort of left sports behind. When I got the opportunity to box when I was 21, it brought back the old Jake Paul. It brought back the competitive, athletic Jake Paul. I just fell in love with it. When I won my first boxing match, it was one of the best feelings I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

Askren is equally as eager to get into the boxing ring to take on the YouTube sensation.

“You’re telling me you’re gonna pay me a whole bunch of money to beat up a YouTube star?” Askren said. “Like, I don’t know, that just sounds like a fun Friday night to me.”

Undercard

Regis Prograis (25-1) vs. Ivan Redkach (23-5)

Steve Cunningham (29-9-1) vs. Frank Mir (pro debut/boxing)

Joe Fournier (8-0) vs. Andres Felipe Robledo Lodono (debut)

Junior Younan (15-0-1) vs. Jeyson Minda (14-4-1)

Lorenzo Simpson (9-0) vs. Francisco Torres (16-3-1)

Quinton Randall (7-0) vs William Jackson (13-2-2)

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.