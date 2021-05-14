How to Watch ‘Pride’ FX Documentary Online Without Cable

The latest docuseries to hit the airwaves is “Pride,” premiering Friday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch “Pride” streaming online for free:

‘Pride’ Preview

PRIDE Docuseries | Official Trailer [HD] | FXA movement six generations in the making. Watch the Official Trailer for PRIDE now. Subscribe now for more PRIDE clips: bit.ly/SubscribeFX Featuring little-known characters such as Madeleine Tress or 1980s videographer Nelson Sullivan who chronicled a vanishing downtown New York City during the AIDS epidemic, the series also features international figures such as Civil Rights… 2021-04-20T17:59:48Z

FX’s original documentary series “Pride” is billed as “six decades of living out loud.” It focuses on ” seven renowned LGBTQ+ directors” as they “explore heroic and heartbreaking stories that define us as a nation,” according to the FX press release.

It continues:

The limited series spans the FBI surveillance of homosexuals during the 1950s Lavender Scare to the “Culture Wars” of the 1990s and beyond, exploring the queer legacy of the Civil Rights movement and the battle over marriage equality.

Featuring little-known characters such as Madeleine Tress or 1980s videographer Nelson Sullivan who chronicled a vanishing downtown New York City during the AIDS epidemic, the series also features international figures such as Civil Rights pioneer Bayard Rustin, writer Audre Lorde and Senators Tammy Baldwin and Lester Hunt. The evolution of trans rights and identities through the decades is charted through interviews and archival footage of pioneers including Christine Jorgensen, Flawless Sabrina, Ceyenne Doroshow, Susan Stryker, Kate Bornstein, Dean Spade and Raquel Willis.

The docuseries has six episodes, each one examining a decade from 1950 to the present, though episode six spans 20 years, from 2000 to 2020. The first three episodes air May 14 and the following three air on May 21.

The premiere episode is titled “1950s: People Had Parties” and its description reads, “A revealing look at the vibrant lives lived by queer people in the ’50s amidst a steep rise in governmental regulations against the LGBTQ+ community; Sen. Joseph McCarthy, who ushered in an era of government-sanctioned persecution, led the charge.”

Episode two is titled “1960s: Riots & Revolutions.” Its description reads, “Even before Stonewall, Pride took root in the 1960s; lesser-known heroes played an integral role in the advancement of the movement; through activism and protest, the LGBTQ+ community struggled for rights, acceptance and equality.”

And episode three is called “1970s: The Vanguard of Struggle.” Its description reads, “Archival footage; personal testimonies and interviews show how the 1970s helped forge a national movement; from the first Gay Pride march, to the rise of artists like filmmaker Barbara Hammer and poet Audre Lorde; opposition from the religious right.”

“Pride” airs Friday, May 14 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT and Friday, May 21 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on FX.