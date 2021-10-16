How to Watch Princeton vs Brown Football 2021

The Princeton Tigers (4-0, 1-0 Ivy League) will head to Brown Stadium to take on the Brown Bears (1-3, 0-1 Ivy League) on Saturday, October 16 in a big Ivy League showdown.

Princeton vs Brown Preview

Princeton has been on a hot streak so far this season, winning its first four games. The Tigers are scoring 37.5 points a game on offense, and they are allowing 8.75 points a game on defense, which is 2nd in the FCS.

Princeton is coming off a 31-28 win over Monmouth last weekend. Quarterback Cole Smith went 27-41 for 282 yards and an interception, leading a Princeton team that outscored Monmouth 17-7 in the fourth quarter.

“This team is special,” Tigers senior running back Collin Eaddy, who had three TDs and 47 yards rushing in the win, said after the win. “This group has great chemistry. We’ve been through a lot. A lot of guys put their lives on hold to come back here for this season. I love these guys. It was sad not having last year together, but we’re getting another chance. There is a great culture here.”

On the other side, the Bears are fresh from their first win of the season, a 31-10 victory over Colgate. Brown QB EJ Perry completed 27 of 37 passes for 351 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the victory. Perry also had a score on the ground. The Bears managed to overcome three costly turnovers and six penalties for a loss of 80 yards with a dominant aerial attack and a defense that forced two fumbles of its own.

“The fun thing is that we still made a ton of mistakes that we can correct,” Brown head coach James Perry said, via The Brown Daily Herald. “When you get into Ivy League play, every week you’re going to be challenged … and you’ve got to improve. Last year, I thought we were a better team at the end of the season. We gotta do the same thing this year.”

Princeton’s stingy defense has surrendered just 28.5 yards rushing per game to opponents, while also holding them to just 1.1 yards per carry. Considering the Bears are averaging 85.5 yards per game on the ground, the Tigers’ run defense will be a huge factor in this one.

The Bears can also be exploited on defense. Brown is allowing 35.0 points and 414.3 total yards a game to opposing offenses, which is something Princeton will surely take advantage of.