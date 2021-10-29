How to Watch Princeton vs Cornell Football Live Online

The 15th-ranked Princeton Tigers will travel to Ithaca to face the Cornell Big Red at Schoellkopf Field on Friday night in a pivotal Ivy League game that has title ramifications for the visitors.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Princeton vs Cornell online:

Princeton vs Cornell Preview

Cornell come into this game with a 1-5 record but they came close to beating Brown, but were denied that opportunity when the visitors scored with 29 seconds left in the game.

Freshman quarterback Jameson Wang made history as he became second Cornell signalcaller that ran for more than 100 yards since 2009. He also threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He also became the fifth freshman in program history to be able to do that.

Offensively, the Big Red ground game was what kept them in the game. With over 300 yards rushing and three touchdowns all of that led by Allen Smith with 100 yards rushing in 17 carries.

After a dramatic five-overtime homecoming win against eternal rivals Harvard, the Tigers come in on a high and look to continue their march to their third Ivy League title in five years.

At 6-0, Princeton were able to fend off one of their rivals for the title. This was the first time that Princeton won an overtime since 2013 when they also beat Harvard 51-48. They are now one of three teams (North Dakota State and Sam Houston State the others).

In that game Jake Smith had all sorts of complications as he was sacked on four occasions. At the same time, he threw for 184 yards while throwing two picks.

It would be their special teams that would produce the only touchdown of the game when Liam Johnson blocked a punt and Cash Goodhart ran the ball in to score.

Defense wins championships and Princeton showed that this past week. They were able to shut down a Harvard running attack that were averaging 6 yards a carry this entire season. The Crimson ran for just 64 yards on 30 carries.

In total, the Crimson accumulated 234 total yards on offense and gained 13 first downs and also went 4-for-20 on third down and did not convert on three occasions on fourth down.

This was a little more than 53.3 yards per game, placing them second in the FBS.

The team is led Jeremiah Tyler who had 12 tackles, 10 of them were solo.