Penn State vs Iowa Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 3 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0 overall, 2-0 in the Big Ten) host the No. 4 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 in the Big Ten) in a huge conference showdown on Saturday.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Penn State vs Iowa online:

Penn State vs Iowa Preview

This matchup features the No. 2 and No. 3 overall ranked scoring defenses in the FBS so far this season. Iowa is allowing 11.6 points a game on defense, while Penn State is giving up just 12.0 points a game. Something has got to have to give in this one, and the team that plays the best defense will likely emerge victorious.

The Nittany Lions are averaging 30 points a game on offense, and their passing game has been particularly strong, with the offense netting 286 yards per game through the air. Penn State is averaging 132.6 yards a game on the ground, which is respectable enough, but their head coach is calling for his entire team to be more aggressive on both sides of the ball heading into this game.

“I think more than anything, it’s a mentality,” Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said about his team this week, per Sports Illustrated. “We have to be more physical. There are times that we’re on a double team, and we’re not getting as much movement as we need to get. … At the end of the day, if we are who I think we are, we’ve got to be able to line up and get a yard or two when we need it — when everybody in the stadium knows you’re going to run the ball.”

On the other side, the Hawkeyes are coming off a dominant 51-14 win over Maryland last weekend. Quarterback Spencer Petras completed 21 of 30 passes for 259 yards and three scores in the victory. He leads an Iowa offense that is scoring 33.2 points while gaining 320 total yards of offense per game.

“Every game counts, and every game is important,” Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said this week, via SB Nation. “But there are obviously certain games where there is a little bit more visibility. And the more you can stay centered on what you’re trying to accomplish, (the better). You better keep your eyes on the target. The more you get wrapped up in all that other stuff, the harder it is to be successful.”

This game has all the makings of an instant classic, and it could very well be a preview of the Big Ten championship. We’ll see if it lives up to the hype. Penn State is 17-13 all-time in the series.