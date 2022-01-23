Where to Watch PSV vs Ajax in US

Another edition of the biggest game in Dutch football will be played yet again and as always, there always tends to be title implications. This will be the case as league leaders PSV face eternal rivals Ajax over at Philips Stadion.

PSV vs Ajax 2022 Preview

League leaders PSV are poised to be able to get an advantage in the Eredivisie title race. For them, this is key as they look to win their first league title since 2018.

For Roger Schmidt, it is an opportunity to solidify a team that are coming to this match with a five-match winning streak.

To be able to come away with the win and avenge a 5-0 defeat from their last match, they will have to do it with Ibrahim Sangare. The Ivorian currently finds himself in the African Cup of Nations.

They also will be without Ryan Thomas, Andre Ramalho and Noni Madueke. Outside of these players, Roger Schmidt will have a team that will be at his disposal.

Despite this great run of form from their rival, Ajax know a win will see them leapfrog over their eternal rivals. Yet there will be some important absences. In goal, Maarten Stekelenberg (injured) and Andre Onana (AFCON duty) will not be available. This will have veteran Remko Pasveer remain in goal.

This comes on the heels for Erik ten Hag’s side after their 9-0 demolition of Excelsior Maassluis in the KNVB Cup midweek.

Yet the absence that might hurt the most is that of league’s leading goalscorer Sebastien Haller. The 27-year-old currently find himself with his national team in the African Cup of Nations. That will see Brian Brobbey once again have a chance to shine after his brace in the team’s 3-0 victory against Utrecht.

Head-to Head: Ajax Wins- 79, PSV wins- 65, Draws- 32, Ajax goals (316). PSV goals (288)

PSV Eindhoven Probable XI: Joel Drommel, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Armando Obispo, Philipp Max, Marco van Ginkel, Joey Veerman, Mario Gotze, Cody Gakpo, Eran Zahavi, Maximiliano Romero

Ajax Probable XI: Remko Pasveer, Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis, Brian Brobbey, Dusan Tadic