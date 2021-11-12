Indiana State vs Purdue Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The seventh-ranked Purdue Boilermakers look for back-to-back wins to open the 2021-22 campaign when they take on their in-state rival, the Indiana State Sycamores on Friday night in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Indiana State vs Purdue online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternate channels (overflow channels for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Indiana State vs Purdue live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Indiana State vs Purdue live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with BTN, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Indiana State vs Purdue live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Indiana State vs Purdue live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Indiana State vs Purdue Preview

The No. 7-ranked Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) look for their second straight home win in the season’s opening week when they face the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) on Friday night at Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers got the 2021-22 campaign off to a flying start Tuesday night when they cruised past Bellarmine in the season opener, 96-67.

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic led the way for Purdue with 23 points, which included connecting on 5 of 6 three-pointers. The Boilermakers were red hot from beyond the arc on Tuesday, hitting 16 three-point baskets, which tied for seventh-most in a game in program history.

Stefanovic credited a lot of the success of the perimeter game to the play in the low post.

“We have a lot of credit across the board,” Stefanovic said. “If they are focusing in on Zach (Edey) and Trevion (Williams) in the post, we have to be able to knock down shots and execute our game plan. Our bigs are really good passing out of the post.”

Purdue controlled the paint on Tuesday, outrebounding Bellarmine 42-22, which included pulling down 15 offensive rebounds. Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and freshman forward Caleb Furst each contributed 9 rebounds.

The Boilermakers coasted to a 96-point output despite the combined total of only 15 points from their two pre-season All-Americans, senior forward Trevion Williams and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey.

Purdue played in front of 14,804 fans on Tuesday and are expecting their 26th straight sellout when Indiana State comes to Mackey Arena Friday night.

The Sycamores come into the contest off an 81-77 opening night win over Green Bay on Tuesday.

Four Indiana State players scored in double figures, led by a team-best output of 18 points by Cooper Neese. The junior guard has a history of being able to fill it up, ranking 10th on Indiana’s all-time high school scoring list with 2,496 points.

Indiana State junior forward Kailex Stephens, who played one year at Tallahassee Community College prior, scored 16 points and pulled down 13 boards in an impressive debut for the Sycamores.

Redshirt sophomore guard Xavier Bledson transferred to Indiana State from NCAA Division II’s Lincoln Memorial and had a stat-stuffing performance in his first appearance in a Division I game, contributing 15 points, 5 rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Bledson came over with Josh Schertz, who takes the reigns for his first Division I head coaching gig. Schertz had a 13-year stint with Lincoln Memorial, where he had a career record of 337-69, led the team to 10 NCAA Division II Tournament appearances, and won the national coach of the year award four times.

Following Friday’s game, Purdue will take on Wright State at home next Tuesday before facing off with 19th-ranked North Carolina in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Connecticut on Saturday, Nov. 20. Indiana State will return home to take on Hanover in their next game on Sunday, before heading to South Carolina to take on Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.