How to Watch Raiders vs Chargers Online Without Cable

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders look to stay unbeaten and on top of the AFC West when facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Raiders vs Chargers online:

Raiders vs Chargers Preview

Two red-hot teams collide in AFC West action at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has a strong season going with 1,203 yards passing, a 64.7% completion rate, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. Carr can keep the Chargers guessing where he will throw the ball next as five receivers have 10 or more catches and 138 or more yards thus far.

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been electric for the Raiders with 11 catches for 237 yards and a touchdown in his second season. Tight end Darren Waller leads the team in receptions with 20 and is second in receiving yards at 224.

Las Vegas also has the running game going of late with Peyton Barber’s big performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Barber has 143 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries. Fellow running back Kenyan Drake hasn’t produced big numbers in the running game, but he’s a reliable pass catcher for Carr with 13 receptions for 138 yards.

Just a field goal away from being unbeaten, the Chargers defense will look to slow down another high-powered offense. The Bolts kept things low scoring in Week 2 during a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys but then beat the Kansas City Chiefs the following week, 30-24.

Los Angeles gave Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes trouble, picking him off twice and sacking him twice. The Chargers gave up 437 yards of total offense, but their defense stopped the Chiefs on the final drive of the game.

With quarterback Justin Herbert on fire to start the season, the Chargers can keep up anyone. Herbert completes 69.8% of his passes and has 956 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Chargers receiver Mike Williams leads the team in three major receiving categories with 22 catches, 295 yards, and four touchdowns. Fellow receiver Keenan Allen has 21 receptions, 258 yards, and a touchdown so far.

Running back Austin Ekeler has started strong this season in the ground game and passing attack. Ekeler has 166 yards rushing, and a touchdown on 35 carries. He hasn’t dropped a pass this season with 15 catches for 113 yards, and a touchdown.

Las Vegas’ defense will face one of its biggest challenges of the young season in the Chargers. The Raiders will need big games from its pass rush and secondary and try to make Herbert’s performance look more like that of Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The backup quarterback averaged 4.4 yards per completion and a 59.3% completion rate.