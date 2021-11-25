Raiders vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) in a Thanksgiving showdown at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on CBS.

Raiders vs Cowboys Preview

The Cowboys are fresh from a 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Quarterback Dak Prescott had an off day, completing 28 of 43 passes for 216 yards and two interceptions. The offense didn’t help him much, with the running game gaining just 82 yards on the ground. Ezekiel Elliott netted just 32 yards on nine carries, and the Cowboys failed to put the ball in the end zone for the first time all season.

“I’m never discouraged but pissed off, yeah, for sure,” Prescott said after the loss. “Especially when you have an opportunity to come out and play against a team that’s been in the Super Bowl the last two years, and we had a chance to show what we’re capable of. But this is a resilient team that’s going to continue to fight and get better, I can tell you that.”

On the other side, the Raiders have lost three in a row, most recently getting cooked by the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-13, last weekend. Raiders QB Derek Carr went 19-27 for 215 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss. The Raiders just couldn’t get anything going offensively, netting just 72 rushing yards while also going just 1-7 on third down. After the game, Carr placed the blame for the defeat on his shoulders.

“I’ve just got to be better for us. … Starts with me and ends with me. We’re out out of sync and not good enough on third down and red zone and it’s my fault,” Carr said, per Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee.

“We have another one in just a few days, against a really good football team,” Carr added, via the team’s official website. “So if we don’t want to stand up here and have to do this again we better get it right. … We need a win. I don’t care about anything else, we need to win.”

The Cowboys have won three in a row in the all-time series, most recently winning in 2017, 20-17.