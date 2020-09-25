Ralph Northam: Virginia Governor & 1st Lady Test Positive for COVID-19

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have both tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement released Friday morning, September 25.

According to the statement, a member of the governor’s residence staff, who worked within the Northam’s living quarters, started feeling symptoms and then tested positive. The Northams were then tested, and came up positive.

Northam is the second U.S. governor to test positive for coronavirus in two days.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Northams Were Tested After an Employee at the Governor’s Residence Came Up Positive & They ‘Remain in Good Spirits’

On Wednesday evening, @FirstLadyVA and I were notified that a member of our official residence staff had developed symptoms and tested positive for #COVID19. We both received PCR nasal swab tests yesterday and both tested positive.https://t.co/bwReZWQfsw — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 25, 2020

Northam said on Twitter that after he and the first lady got notice a member of their residence staff had symptoms and tested positive, they received PCR nasal swabs and tested positive.

Northam is not yet experiencing any symptoms, and the first lady has mild symptoms, a spokesman said.

On Wednesday evening, Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam were notified that a member of the governor’s official residence staff, who works closely within the couple’s living quarters had developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Both the governor and first lady received PCR nasal swab tests yesterday afternoon, and both tested positive. Governor Northam is experiencing no symptoms. First Lady Pamela Northam is currently experiencing mild symptoms. Both remain in good spirits.

On the governor’s website, a spokesman said that they will self-isolate for 10 days. Northam will continue to work from the executive mansion.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” Northam said. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parsons, an opponent of mandatory mask wearing, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday as well, ABC reported.

