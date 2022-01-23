Rams vs Bucs Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4) and Los Angeles Rams (13-5) will vie for a spot in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Rams vs Bucs online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Rams vs Bucs Preview

The Rams and Bucs meet in a rematch of a September 2021 in Los Angeles, won by the Rams 34-24.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady said he expects things to look much different a second time around.

“I think all of these games are little bit independent from one another. Yeah, we played them earlier in the year, but it’s a very different team we had, and I think a little bit of a different team they had too, so they are each their own individual type of game,” Bradyt told the media on Jan. 20. “They’re going to require their own individual performance and stuff. I think the point is it doesn’t really matter what happened in October when we played them last.”





“It’s really about this game and what we learned from the last game,” Brady added. “Any time you know you’re opponent I think that gives you a little bit of understanding of kind of what they do well, things you wish you would’ve done. But it’s a very talented football team [and] one of the great teams in the NFL — really good offense, tremendous defense, really well-coached, great specialists. It’s going to be a very, very difficult game for us.”

Los Angeles has linebacker Von Miller on defense this time around. He and defensive lineman Aaron Donald could make things challenging for the Bucs’ injury-riddled offensive line. The Bucs had injuries to Ryan Jensen and Tristan Wirfs last week in the Wild Card Round.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford expects a big challenge regardless of matchup advantages. He gets to throw against a Bucs secondary that had little continuity all season amid injuries, but the Bucs could create turnovers against Stafford, who has 17 interceptions this season.

“A huge challenge. Going into their place, a tough place to play, a place they’ve been really good this year,” Stafford told the media on Jan. 17. “Obviously, a fantastic quarterback, great defense, a really good football team.”





“I think their team is different than when we played them last, and I think we are too,” Stafford added. “I think both personnel and scheme a little bit as you always evolve throughout the season. It’ll be interesting to see what they look like here as of late and we’ll go out there and attack and see what happens.”