Vikings’ Randy Moss in Epic Rant: ‘Just Shut up & Play, We’re Done With That’

Minnesota Vikings Hall of Famer Randy Moss had his moments of controversy throughout his playing career. As a broadcaster, not much has changed.

The 43-year-old ESPN personality continues to be open and willing to express his opinion and did so in an epic rant regarding the ongoing fallout between the Houston Texans and star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson has begun to air his displeasures with the franchise that has carried out a series of questionable decisions including offering Watson a say in the choice of the new head coach and then contrarily leaving the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback out of any discussion in the search for a new coach and general manager after the firing of Bill O’Brien.

Watson most recently shared a subliminal tweet that Adam Schefter deciphered. A source confirmed that Watson’s anger level with the situation and lack of communication was at a 2 “then I took it to a 10,” Watson tweeted, per CBS Sports.

Moss came to the defense of Watson as the 25-year-old quarterback attempts to take his destiny into his own hands under a franchise in disarray.

Moss: That Era of ‘Just Shut up and Play,’ We’re Done With That’

In a 90-second soundbite on ESPN, Moss obliterated the Texans and their failure of building a culture to keep Watson, considered a franchise quarterback who could be the crown jewel of the 2021 offseason if he does indeed demand a trade.

“That era of ‘just shut up and play,’ we’re done with that era. We’re going into the 21st century,” Moss said. “When you look at what the Houston Texans have done with Deshaun Watson there’s been some great things they have done with him but I do believe they have failed a guy like Deshaun Watson.”

"That era of just shut up and play, we’re done with that …"@RandyMoss defends Deshaun Watson's tweets, saying the Texans failed him. pic.twitter.com/ADeRBJuFlK — ESPN (@espn) January 16, 2021

Moss added context to dilemmas Watson has faced in Houston including his rookie year in 2017 when recently deceased Texans owner Bob McNair referred to players as “inmates” during deliberations of how players could protest the national anthem.

You think about his rookie year when he comes in, Deshaun Watson is from the South… when you have the late owner who says “you can’t have the inmates running the prison,” how do you feel emotionally as a rookie when your owner is saying that,” Moss asked. “How do you feel when your No. 1 receiver is let go? Billy O’Brien, the offensive coordinator Deshaun Watson loved, he’s gone. [Kenny] Stills is gone. [Will] Fuller is gone. But guess what this man, does he takes a licking and keeps on ticking.”

Moss: ‘It’s About Respect’

Despite the internal struggles of the organization, Watson stuck to the program through thick and thin, earning three consecutive Pro Bowl nods in his four NFL seasons despite leading the league in sacks in 2018.

Moss claims that Watson staying silent through the tough years is a testament to his commitment to the team, which has since been tested by the front office.

“I think there’s a respect factor for the Houston Texans for what they disrespected Deshaun Watson by not letting him inside the circle,” Moss said. “He was not kept in the loop. You keep taking a licking and keep on ticking. I don’t think it’s about football guys, I think it’s about the respect and disrespect.”

