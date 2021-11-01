Raptors vs Knicks Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

The New York Knicks (5-1) look to continue their strong start as they host the Toronto Raptors (4-3) on Monday.

In the United States, the game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in Knicks markets on MSG, and on NBA TV everywhere out of market. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Raptors vs Knicks online:

Raptors vs Knicks Preview

The Knicks are off to a 5-1 start and have won their last three in a row. All-Star Julius Randle has led the way, averaging 20.8 points, 6.5 assists and 11.2 rebounds — all team-highs. Playmaking is an emerging part of Randle’s game, which his head coach Tom Thibodeau is very appreciative of.

“[Randle] made plays. We got wide-open threes, he read the defense really well. So that’s what gave us that initial cushion. They were coming hard from the baseline and he was reading and guys were getting to their space, and that’s what winning is all about. The game tells you the play to make,” Thibodeau said during a recent win against the Bulls. “Julius can beat you with his scoring, he can beat you with his rebounding, he can beat you with his passing, he can beat you with his ability to get to the free-throw line – there’s so many different ways he can hurt you. He rebounded great, he was a great playmaker, and I just loved it. I loved the way he played. It wasn’t about scoring.”

RJ Barrett stepped up in the last Knicks win, scoring a career-high 35 points. He did so on 12-18 shooting, also notching eight rebounds and six assists.

“He was terrific — all-around game, start to finish, clutch shots, great hustle, great effort, rebounding the ball, tough shots,’’ Thibodeau raved. “He got downhill. We needed it. They played hard as heck.’’

The Raptors have won three in a row after losing three of their first four. Scottie Barnes has been a revelation for Toronto, leading the team with 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He’s shooting just over 55 percent from the field. Barnes was the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft after playing his college ball at Florida State.

“With all of his offensive stuff, he’s still learning what he’s going to do,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Barnes. “Seventeen shots in a game are quite a few, and I love it, but they’re not enough.”

The Raptors moved on from long-time point-guard Kyle Lowry in the offseason and got back another veteran Goran Dragic in return. Dragic has logged two DNPs in a row.

“He’s a very approachable guy, very professional guy,” Nurse said. “I talk to him every day and I pretty much just tell him to stay ready… We’ll see where it goes from there.”

The Knicks are a 6.5-point home favorite against the Raptors.