Rashard Higgins Engagement Video – Must Watch

Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins has already had quite the offseason, securing his spot with the Cleveland Browns for another year.

Today, he decided to enter into a lifetime contract with the love of his life moments after their gender reveal showed friends and family they have a baby boy on the way.

The Browns’ WR shared this video via Twitter, capturing both moments:

To the love of my life @Deane_babyy I can’t wait to start this new journey with you.

I Love you unconditionally 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Zgscbs47dR — Wood (@CALLME_WOOD) April 9, 2021

(And it appears his new fiancée is thrilled!)

I love you so much and I can’t wait to be your wife🖤 https://t.co/7IpSiUaAjh — † (@Deane_babyy) April 9, 2021

An Offseason To Remember

On March 17, the 26-year-old WR ended the speculation of whether or not he would remain in Cleveland by signing a one-year deal for $2.38 million. While it was reported he could have received more money elsewhere, Higgins chose to continue his time in Cleveland, signing up for his 6th season in orange and brown.

The contract delighted Browns fans, as Higgins has a history of being a favorite — and it seems that love is reciprocated.

It’s important to note that fans weren’t the only ones celebrating his new deal.

Higgins’ History With the Browns

The Cleveland Browns drafted Higgins in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. As the 172nd overall pick, the 6’1” Texas native was a mystery to Browns fans. Higgins endured the painful 1-15 and 0-16 seasons (2016 and 2017, respectively) and in December 2020, he briefly opened up about that experience in a Zoom call.

“I want to go to the playoffs. I want to win games. I want to see this team prevail, overcome the 0-16. I’ve been here and the hell with losing, man, it’s not fun, it’s not fun at all,” Higgins said on. “To see the other side of losing, it’s amazing, man, and it’s a hell of a feeling having nine wins right now.”

During his regular season career with the Browns, Higgins has played in 67 games and has recorded 113 receptions, 1,615 yards, and 11 TDs. His rookie and sophomore seasons were relatively quiet, only recording 32 total receptions, but his story changed in 2018 when the Browns drafted Baker Mayfield.

Hollywood & Baker: Fans’ Favorite “Bromance”

When the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield in 2018, they weren’t just drafting the future franchise QB — they were drafting the perfect match for Higgins.

In his 2018 season, under head coach Hue Jackson and Interim Head Coach Gregg Williams, Higgins recorded 39 receptions for 572 yards and 4 TDs. This was his second-best statistical year to date (2020 being his best.)

Controversy struck during his 2019 season under HC Freddie Kitchens and GM John Dorsey. Higgins was vocal about not getting playing time even when healthy.

After the Browns 32-28 loss to the Seahawks that season, a healthy Higgins sounded off about his lack of playing time.

“I just didn’t get in. I don’t know why. I was a little surprised,” Higgins said. “I felt like I was ready (for the) San Francisco game. Little frustrating. I feel like I’m somebody that Baker can rely on, and when I’m in the game I can make a difference. It’ll show next game.”

While the questions about Higgins’ lack of playing time were never answered, the Browns brought in a new regime the following year, and the WR was back and better than ever under Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry.

During a Zoom call in December 2020, Higgins had this to say about his on-field relationship with Mayfield:

“What me and Baker have is special,” Higgins said. “We put the work in day in and day out … overall, him putting me in position to win. There’s routes that he knows that I’m good at and we have those plays in.”

In the 2020 regular season, Higgins and Mayfield connected 37 times for 599 yards and 4 TDs. If this is any indication of the upcoming season, Browns fans can continue to celebrate their team’s favorite “bromance.”