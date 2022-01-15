Ray Donovan Movie 2022 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Hit drama “Ray Donovan” is coming to a close with a feature-length movie, which premieres Friday, January 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ 2022 Preview





Ray Donovan: The Movie (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Ray Donovan: The Movie picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. The film also weaves together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago. Starring Liev… 2021-11-22T17:55:09Z

Family drama “Ray Donovan” ran on Showtime from 2013 to 2020. After seven seasons, it is getting a feature-length film to wrap up the storylines of the dysfunctional Donovan family, led by “fixer” Ray Donovan (Liev Schreiber).

When we last saw the Donovan clan, Ray had finally learned the truth about his sister Bridget’s (Emily Rose Richardson) death when she was 18 — she didn’t die by suicide because she was high on drugs. She died by suicide after being raped by Jim Sullivan (Peter Gerety) and learning she was pregnant. He gave her the money for an abortion, but she couldn’t go through with it and died by suicide instead.

So Ray lured Jim to his office and killed him, launching a deadly face-off between the Donovan and Sullivan families where Smitty (Graham Rogers) ends up dead.

According to the press release, “The film picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey (Jon Voight) in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago.”

Showrunner David Hollander told “Entertainment Weekly” in an interview that the fans will not be disappointed in the way the movie wraps up the series.

“The movie starts with an event and ends with an event. Ideally, we really wanted viewers to be able to come in fresh and experience it,” said Hollander. “We were lobbied very hard to finish the storyline up. The fan base is incredible and their response was enormous.”

“When Ray Donovan went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan,” added Gary Levine, Showtime’s co-president of entertainment, in a press release. “And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series.”

In its review, Paste magazine said the film is more of a finale than a movie, but that’s a good thing.

“‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ is less of a movie really and more of an extended final episode. It also jumps in immediately, providing a few answers to what happened during and after the events of the Season 7 finale in the form of flashbacks Ray has while burying yet another body. But from there, the movie settles into focusing on the very best of what Ray Donovan has to offer, and in doing so, ultimately leads to the emotionally sincere conclusion it was robbed of before.”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” premieres Friday, January 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.