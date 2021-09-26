Where to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Cádiz in US

Rayo Vallecano will host Cádiz at Estadio Vallecas in Madrid on Sunday in Round 7 of La Liga. The home side find themselves in a great run of form this season and they will face a side that are coming off a draw against Barcelona.

Rayo Vallecano vs Cádiz Preview

Rayo Vallecano are coming off two win in a row. In both of them, their newly signed forward, Radamel Falcao García had a tremendous impact in. The Colombian international quickly has helped this team not only have great performances, but also acquire a sense of belief in themselves that could take them a long way.

Falcao has also given a worldwide impact to a club that achieved cult status. Although with the club a little more than a week, Falcao is now key part of Rayo finding themselves with their best start in 20 years.

The Madrid side find themselves in sixth place and a win could see them go into European cup spots.

“We’re only six rounds in. I am not going to dare to gather conclusions from this, I will wait a few more games to se how we are,” said Antoni Iraola in his press conference.

Oscar Trejo (knee) isdoubtful for this encounter as is Álvaro García (muscle fatigue), but the coach will wait until the final possible moment to see if they can play.

Cádiz battled to get a point at home against Barcelona, but coach Álvaro Cervera knows that a slip up can cost them.

“Rayo are a very complicated team. They are a team that just were promoted and have very clear ideas as they have basically the same team they had last year,” said Cervera.

“They are an interesting because they don’t do foolish things, they have clear ideas and they are winning.”

Cádiz come to this match with defender Fali out due to a knee injury suffered against Barcelona and Victor Chust will be asked to step in.

Attacker Álex Fernández did not even appear on the list of players called up to face Rayo. There is no indication of an injury for the 28-year-old and all signs are pointing to a possible rift between him and the team over contract negotiations and a possible request to have him leave on a free transfer.

Rayo probable XI: Stole Dimitievski, Ivan Balliu, Esteban Saveljich, Alejandro Catena, Fran García; Santi Comesaña, Pathé Ciss, Isi Palazón, Oscar Trejo, Álvaro García; Radamel Falcao García

Cádiz probable XI:Jeremías Ledesma; Carlos Akapo, Varazadat Hayoran, Victor Chust, Pacha Espino; Alberto Perea, Tomás Alarcón, Jens Jonsson; Ruben Sobrino, Salvi, Álvaro Negredo

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 42 Rayo Wins: 15 (54 goals) Cádiz Wins: 13 (44 goals) Draws: 14