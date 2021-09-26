How to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in USA

Mumbai Indians haven’t exactly entered the last chance saloon in the 2021 Indian Premier League, but desperation is creeping in for the reigning champions. The Indians find themselves just outside the playoff spots after losing two in a row since play resumed in the United Arab Emirates. That dire recent run makes Sunday’s meeting with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium must-win territory for skipper Rohit Sharma’s team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians Preview

The Challengers are holding onto third spot but will know defeat could be fatal for their playoff aspirations. Form is not on their side because like Mumbai, the Challengers have lost twice to begin the second phase of the tournament. History is also against Bangalore, with the franchise winning 10 meetings with the Indians but losing 17, per ESPNCricinfo.

Captain Virat Kohli will hope AB de Villiers can rediscover his form in front of the wicket, after the South African was dismissed early against Chennai Super Kings. De Villiers managed 12 runs off 11 balls before he was caught by Suresh Raina. It was a day of similar frustration for Glenn Maxwell, who was caught by Ravindra Jadeja after positing just 11 runs from nine balls.

Maxwell’s return to form may have to wait for different opposition. He’s found it heavy going against Mumbai, according to ESPNCricinfo’s Alagappan Muthu:

Glenn Maxwell is up against his bogey team, with T20 data suggesting he comes worse off in virtually every head-to-head match-up: Bumrah (70 runs off 61 balls, six dismissals), Trent Boult (23 off 19, two dismissals), Chahar (38 off 28, two dismissals) Krunal (98 off 78, three dismissals).

The Challengers may be better served hoping Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal maintain their strong form. Kohli hit a 53 against the Super Kings, while Padikkal blasted his way to 70, including five fours and three sixes.

Jasprit Bumrah can play a key role in keeping Kohli and Padikkal quiet. Bumrah’s a pacer who will punish any daredevil tactics from members of the Challengers’ batting order. He’s taken 11 wickets this season, good enough for a share of the team lead with Rahul Chahar. Unlike Bumrah, Chahar is a shrewd leg-break bowler, so he could be better suited to challenge right-hander Kohli early.

Jasprit Bumrah has the most 3️⃣-wicket hauls in the IPL matches played in UAE#jaspritbumrah #ipl2021 #MI pic.twitter.com/JgGoKXKvbf — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) September 24, 2021

Mumbai’s turn at bat will mean a chance for Sharma to add to the 283 runs he’s tallied so far this season. He’ll also need big names like Kieron Pollard and Quinton de Kock to turn on the style. Pollard can amass runs in bunches, but he struggled against Kolkata Knight Riders, managing just 21 before being run out by Eoin Morgan and Lockie Ferguson. At his best, Pollard is a six-hitter who can shift the momentum of a match in an instant. The moment is ripe for him to rediscover the magic touch.

While Pollard can play a vital role, the most important Indians batter will be Suryakumar Yadav. He needs to add some oomph to the middle of the order, but his recent performances suggest a return to form is unlikely. Yadav managed just 5 runs against the Knight Riders after being held to three by Chennai. He’ll run into trouble if he’s still bereft of confidence when he faces Harshal Patel, the leading wicket-taker in the league with 19.

Too many prominent members of the Indians lineup are out of sorts at the worst time. They’ll need to reset quickly if Sharma’s team is going to hold off a Bangalore side keen to strengthen its grip on a playoff spot.