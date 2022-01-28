‘Ready to Love’ Season 5 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Popular reality dating competition series “Ready to Love” is back with its fifth season, premiering Friday, January 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have the OWN channel, here are some different ways you can watch “Ready to Love” Season 5 episodes streaming online:

First Look: An All New Season of Ready To Love Premieres on January 28th | Ready To Love | OWN OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network debuts season five of its hit dating series "Ready to Love" Friday, January 28th at 8 PM EST | 7 PM CST with a new cast and new rules on the one-hour debut. In 2021, Ready to Love was Friday night's #1 original cable series among African-American women (18+).

“Ready to Love” is a dating show that “explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful and grown Black men and women in their mid-30s to early 50s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship,” teases the OWN press release, adding, “‘Ready to Love’ provides opportunities for both the men and women to decide who stays and who goes as the tables turn weekly in the search for true love.”

In season five, host Tommy Miles is back to help a new group of single men and women find love. This time, the show is headed for the DMV — not the Department of Motor Vehicles, but the D.C., Maryland and Virginia metro area.

The OWN press release continues:

With the shift to online dating apps, swiping right, and DMs, the journey to find love has turned into a numbers game. This season, Tommy will guide the singles to find more meaningful and lasting relationships by shifting the focus from quantity to quality, and announcing that there will be only 14 singles to start the journey: seven men and seven women. Every week, the power shifts between the fellas and the ladies as they decide who just isn’t ready to love. But just like the mighty Potomac River, Tommy has twists and turns planned, including surprise blind dates to add new singles to the mix. By the end, only the strongest couples will remain to decide whether they are genuinely Ready to Love.

The season five cast is as follows:

The Men:

Clifton, 44

Demetrius, 42

Fernando, 34

Laverne, 44

Paul, 48

Tory, 39

Wiley, 32

The Women:

Ace, 37

DaKiya, 39

Joi, 41

Precious, 34

Kina, 39

Sabrina, 36

Tiffani, 37

“OWN viewers are looking for real and honest stories that are relatable to their own lives,” said Erik Logan, president of OWN, in a statement. “These new shows all feature passionate relationships and the desire to keep love alive and will captivate viewers from the very beginning. I’m excited about our growing roster of unscripted programs joining our lineup.”

“Ready to Love” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Oprah Winfrey Network.