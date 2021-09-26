How to Watch Real Betis vs Getafe Live Online in USA

Getafe go in search of their first La Liga points of the 2021-22 campaign against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Sunday but will face a tough challenge against a team that has lost just three of 36 games this calendar year.

Real Betis vs Getafe Preview

Real Betis may just be licking their lips at the prospect of taking on a side that has lost all six La Liga matches so far this season, particularly with Manuel Pellegrini’s men scoring goals for fun this season at home and in European competition.

Los Verdiblancos have netted 11 times in their last 4 games in all competitions and have 28-year-old forward Juanmi in great form currently.

The Spaniard has 4 goals in his last 5 games for Real Betis, while Willian Jose is starting to settle into life with Pellegrini’s side after joining on loan from Real Sociedad and has scored in his last two outings.

There’s plenty of other attacking talent at Pellegrini’s disposal too. Kike Hermoso was on target last time out and could continue in the starting XI, while Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, and Borja Iglesias are also likely to start against Getafe.

German Pezzella is set to return to the squad after serving a one-match ban, but the hosts will be without injured stars Marc Bartra, Diego Lainez, Victor Ruiz, and Youssouf Sabaly.

Getafe’s start to the season could hardly have been worse with six straight defeats and just two goals scored. The Azulones also head into Sunday’s match after a cruel defeat last time out against the champions Atletico Madrid.

Michel’s side had looked on course for a first win after taking a 1-0 lead against Diego Simeone’s side and doing all they could to preserve their advantage, as shown by ESPN.

Getafe's Jaime Mata trying to run down the clock against Atletico Madrid 😅 pic.twitter.com/3P8fn5iZb2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 22, 2021

However, disaster struck once again as midfielder Carles Alena was sent off in the 74th minute and Luis Suarez scored two late goals to snatch all three points for the Rojiblancos.

Getafe boss Michel made his feelings crystal clear after the final whistle, as reported by ESPN. He said, “I feel terrible because the team did so many things well but once again we’re left with nothing.”

Alena will now miss the trip to Real Betis due to suspension and is likely to be replaced in the starting XI by Jonathan Silva. Getafe will also have to make do without Mauro Arambarri, Jakub Jankto, and Vitolo due to injury, while Sandro and Sabit Abdulai are also doubts.