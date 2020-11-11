Did RealClearPolitics Move Pennsylvania From Biden to ‘Too Close to Call’?

Did RealClearPolitics move the state of Pennsylvania from the Joe Biden column to being too close to call? You may have read that claim on social media, where some key figures close to President Donald Trump have furthered the claim.

However, it’s false. RealClearPolitics, an election results website, did not move Pennsylvania into a too close to call category. In fact, the site’s founder wrote on Twitter that RealClearPolitics never called Pennsylvania for anyone.

“This is false. We never called Pennsylvania, and nothing has changed,” Tom Bevan, the co-founder and president of the site, wrote on Twitter.

The claim ricocheted around social media. However, according to The Hill, “every major news network and The Associated Press have projected Biden as the winner of Pennsylvania, where counts show him leading more than 45,000 votes.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Bevan Was Responding to a Claim by Rudy Giuliani

This is false. We never called Pennsylvania, and nothing has changed. https://t.co/YXZ1PjI7Ud — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 10, 2020

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a fervent support of Trump, made the claim on Twitter. Giuliani tweeted,

#FakeNews won’t cover law suit which will invalidate 300,000 or more crooked democrat votes votes in Philly. Real Clear Politics just took PA away from Biden and made it a toss up. Only the beginning please look beyond the Big Media censorship to watch it all change.

Giuliani also told Fox News that the Trump campaign would file a lawsuit against Pennsylvania “for violating civil rights, for conducting an unfair election, for violating the law of the state, for treating Pittsburgh and Philadelphia different than the rest of the state, which is an equal protection violation, which goes under Bush v. Gore.”

Despite the media calls for former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump has refused to concede the race. “Pennsylvania Party Leadership votes are this week. I hope they pick very tough and smart fighters. We will WIN!!” Trump wrote on November 10. He added, “Highly Respected Ken Starr: “Pennsylvania’s three-day extension of the mail-in ballot deadline is a Constitutional Travesty.” Legal scholars agree!”

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Biden visited Pennsylvania, where he was born, more than any other state. He prevailed by winning the the four Philadelphia suburban counties, which collectively “gave Biden a 283,000-vote advantage, a 50% increase from Clinton’s four years ago,” the newspaper reported.

Sean Spicer Was Among Those Tweeting the False Claim

Correction- @RealClearNews has not called NC, GA, AZ, AK and never called PA. It doesn’t have either candidate at 270 https://t.co/2dDFO8Hf5g — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 10, 2020

Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer was among those furthering the falsehood. “Breaking: @RealClearNews moves Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes back into the too close to call category meaning neither @JoeBiden nor @realDonaldTrump is at the 270 needed to become President,” he tweeted.

Spicer later issued a correction, which Bevan retweeted. “Correction- @RealClearNews has not called NC, GA, AZ, AK and never called PA. It doesn’t have either candidate at 270,” Spicer wrote.

Trump’s 2020 Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh told Fox News that Pennsylvania held “an unconstitutional election” because “depending on where you were in the state and when you voted, you were treated differently.” Some lawsuits have already been rejected in other states that were filed by the Trump campaign, Fox reported.

READ NEXT: What Is Kamala Harris’ Ethnicity?