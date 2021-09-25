How to Watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal Live Online in USA

Real Madrid and Villarreal face off on Saturday as the league leader faces the Yellow Submarine at the Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid are currently making history with their current form while Villarreal have had trouble to start their season after having won the Europa League.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Preview

Real Madrid are in the type of form that they have not had to start a season dating back to the 1986-87 season with the legendary “Quinta Del Buitre”. Real Madrid scored 21 goals up to now, a number that was not even seen in the days of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In attack, Benzema has been a key player for Real Madrid this season. The striker leads the club with eight goals, which is the most in the league in 2021/2022, two of which have been the crucial first of the match.

Yet the big story is how Marco Asensio was able to shine by scoring a hat-trick and gaining plaudits from Carlo Ancelotti. All signs point to him maybe being under consideration should Ancelotti decide to keep Hazard fresh for Champions League midweek.

The arrival of Eduardo Camavinga has given Madrid another young midfielder to count on in offensive creation as he has been able to storm into the starting lineup on a more consistent basis, offering the possibility to rotate players like Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos in.

Yet the biggest revelation has been that of Castilla player Miguel Gutiérrez, who proved to be a viable option due to the absence of Mendy and Marcelo at left back.

Villarreal have not been defeated in league away matches this season with three draws on the road. The Yellow Submarine will be out to end a four-match away winless streak this season against a team that the lost to in the final round of last season at the Alfredo Di Stefano. The Valencia side haven’t won away since May 13 against Real Valladolid.

Villarreal are being guided in the attack by both Manu Trigueros and Arnaut Danjuma, who have each netted twice. Yet their numbers are tough to cover the absence of a player like Gerard Moreno who is currently injured. What was suspected to be muscular fatigue showed some damage and the Spanish international will still to wait and see how severe the injury is. Depending on the injury he could miss a week or two or maybe be on the shelf for around two months.

To add to the problems that Unai Emery will have to deal with, he will also not count on Dani Raba and Yeremi Pino for this match of their Champions League clash against Manchester United, the team’s opponent in last season’s edition of the Europa League final.

Finally, Gerónimo Rulli looks like he will get the nod. The Europa League final hero finds himself under some stress and Sergio Asenjo is closing the gap and is threatening his starting position after the Argentine started out the season in below-average form.

Real Madrid probable XI: Thibaut Courtois, Nacho, Eder MIlitão, David Alaba, Miguel Gutiérrez; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Eduardo Camavinga; Vinicius Jr., Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Villarreal probable XI: Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Foyth, Raúl Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Danjuma , Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Manu Trigueros; Boulaye Dia, Paco Alcácer

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 44 Real Madrid Wins: 26 (91 goals) Villarreal Wins: 4 (43 goals) Draws: 43