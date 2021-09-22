Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca in USA

Real Madrid and Mallorca will face off for the first time in two years when they play in Round 6 over at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Wednesday. The current league leaders look to consolidate their lead atop La Liga against one of the sides that will probably battle to stay in the top flight.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Preview

All seems to be good news as of late for the Merengues. The big win at Mestalla this past weekend put them all by themselves atop the table. This in combination with Atlético Madrid’s draw at home, separated them from their eternal city rivals.

Now they expect to have one of their key midfielders in Toni Kroos back after begin out due to injury. While at the same time, Dani Carvajal could be out for an extended period of time. The problem with him is that the team is not being allowed to publicly divulged any information as the player has requested this after having come off due to a calf injury suffered against Valencia.

Los Blancos have been nothing short of brilliant offensively. Karim Benzema finally has the goalscoring support of players like Vinicius Jr. and this has helped the team gain confidence quickly under Carlo Ancelotti.

One of the players that truly took off is that of recently signed Eduardo Camavinga. The French teenager has fit like hand in glove at Madrid and is doing exactly what was expected of him and more during his brief time in the Spanish capital. All signs point to him playing from the start midweek.

While Madrid will appeal to rotations keeping in mind that they have three matches in less than a week, Mallorca might look to do something similar as they will look to prioritize their weekend match against Osasuna at Son Moix.

For the team, the objective is to get the maximum amount fo points at home in order to stave off relegation this season.

Mallorca seem surprising as of right now as they only lost once in this campaign. The Bermellones drew last weekend against Villarreal and the team looked solid in their lines not allowing the opposition to create many opportunities, keeping the reigning Europa League champs winless so far this season.

“I have to congratulate the players for their effort, it was amazing. We suffered in the first 15 minutes and changed the system three times in 20 minutes,” said coach Luis García after the match this weekend.

“After that, the match was pretty even. The second half was like the other day in Bilbao, but the team competed. This team is very committed to the club, what we do on a daily basis and that makes me very proud of them,” García added on the eve of his 50th match in charge of the islanders.

Real Madrid probable XI: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vázquez, Eder MIlitão, Davida Alaba, Nacho; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Eduardo Camavinga; Vinicius Jr., Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

Mallorca probable XI: Manolo Reina; Joan Sastre, Brian Oliván, Martin Valjent, Jaume Costa; Iddrisu Baba, Rodrigo Battaglia; Abdon Prats, Febas, Kang-In Lee, Matthew Hoppe

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 66 Real Madrid Wins: 39 (131 goals) Mallorca Wins: 15 (65 goals) Draws: 12