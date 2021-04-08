How to Watch ‘Rebel’ TV Show Online Without Cable 2021

Golden Globe winner Katey Sagal returns to TV full time with Rebel, a new series inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich that premieres Thursday, April 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Rebel streaming online for free:

‘Rebel’ Preview

'Rebel': The Full Trailer – Series Premiere THURSDAY APRIL 8 10|9c on ABC

From executive producer Krista Vernoff (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19”) comes ABC’s newest drama “Rebel,” which is inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich. “Sons of Anarchy” Golden Globe winner Katey Sagal stars as Annie “Rebel” Bello, a blue-collar legal advocate who doesn’t have a law degree.

“She’s a funny, messy, brilliant, and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost,” reads the ABC press release.

“Erin Brockovich has never stopped the extraordinary work she does fighting for her clients like they’re family, and Krista Vernoff’s take on her life today in ‘Rebel’ is undeniable,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, in a statement. “Katey Sagal is a powerhouse as ‘Rebel’ and with Andy Garcia, John Corbett and the rest of the phenomenal cast, viewers are going to fall in love with these characters and the world Krista has created for them.”

The real-life Brockovich, the woman whose story won Julia Roberts an Academy Award, is an executive producer on the show. She said in a statement that this isn’t just her story, it’s everyone’s story.

“‘Rebel’ is not just my story, it is all of our stories. There is a hero that exists in all of us, and I am so excited for Krista Vernoff and ABC to bring their visionary storytelling to this series,” said Brockovich. “The name ‘Rebel’ oozes self-empowerment, courage, and rising above, even in the worst of circumstances. I cannot think of anyone better to play this role than the indomitable Katey Sagal, who is such a force, as well as the rest of this extraordinary cast.”

Vernoff added, “The work that Erin Brockovich does in this world is so powerful and so important that it almost defies description. Erin works tirelessly for social, legal and environmental justice despite the lack of a formal degree. She inspires everyone she meets to become their own heroes, and somehow, she also keeps us laughing. It has been a tremendous honor to get to know Erin and to create a show inspired by her. I am thrilled to be working with a dream cast led by the extraordinary Katey Sagal with the incredible Tara Nicole Weyr directing.”

“Rebel” airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.