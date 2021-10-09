Red River Showdown 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Texas and Oklahoma meet for the 2021 Red River Showdown on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs Texas online:

Oklahoma vs Texas 2021 Preview

The stakes are high as Oklahoma and Texas clash in the Cotton Bowl for the latest edition of the Red River Showdown. Oklahoma comes in undefeated at 6-0 and as the No. 6 ranked team in the country. However, it’s been far from smooth sailing for the Sooners, who have been tested multiple times this year.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler was a Heisman contender coming into the year but has not had the explosive season many expected. He’s passed for 1,260 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. At one point the crowd in Oklahoma was chanting for backup Caleb Williams following an interception against West Virginia. Rattler has embraced his critics and seeks to be better.

“I guess you could say that is a form of motivation for us, for me personally and this group. You know, you always want to prove somebody wrong, but you’ve got to prove yourself right,” Rattler told reporters this week. “That’s something we’ve done a good job of, overcoming adversity, staying together and just keep pushing, keep fighting. And that’s something we’re going to keep doing, and we’re going to have a good time doing it. We’re having fun on the field, and that’s the main thing; we’re winning. And we’re just preparing for this game Saturday, ready to go.”

If Rattler and the Sooners want to make a statement, this is the platform to do so — against a Texas squad that has found its rhythm, scoring 150 points over the last three weeks, going 3-0 over that span.

“I mean, it’s a big time game, big time environment. This year will be a little different because the crowd is full capacity, which is fun,” Rattler said.” It’s something we’re going to embrace as a team and just go out there and go to battle. We know what situation we’re in and where we want to be, and this is a good starting point to get this team rolling. And we’ve got a great team coming in to play Saturday, and we’re ready to go.”

The lone blemish on Texas’ resume this season is a 40-21 loss to Arkansas, which continues to be a source of motivation for the team.

“I appreciate you continually asking about the Arkansas game because it keeps a bad taste in my mouth and our players’ mouths. So, thank you. That’s a positive. I appreciate that,” Sarkisian told reporters this week.

Bijan Robinson has been the workhorse for Texas, notching 652 yards and 7 touchdowns this season. As a team, the Longhorns have 17 rushing touchdowns.

Oklahoma is a 3.5-point favorite for the matchup.