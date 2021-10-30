How to Watch Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Game Online

After snapping a four-game losing streak, the Toronto Maple Leafs (3-4-1) look to start a winning streak against the Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2) on Saturday.

In the United States, the game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Bally Sports Detroit for those who live in the Red Wings market, and it will stream live on ESPN+ for everyone else in the United States.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Red Wings vs Maple Leafs in the US, which your options depending on where you live:

Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Preview

Toronto got back to winning ways for the first time in 11 days with a 3-2 win over Chicago on Wednesday.

“We’ve generally always started well here,” Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said per NHL.com’s Dave McCarthy. “This wasn’t the start we envisioned having, but my hope is we are able to use this to endure some difficulty, question marks and criticism and learn how to deal with it well to help propel us forward.”

The Maple Leafs beat the Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime on William Nylander’s game-winner. Toronto’s leading scorer, six points, has three goals and assists this season.

“We got a big two points (Wednesday), but there’s no question we have to tighten our game up,” Leafs captain John Tavares said per McCarthy. “It’s not the effort and commitment but some of our execution in certain areas defensively with the access to our net has to get better. It’s too frequent relying on our goaltending.”

Detroit will look to keep the Leafs’ streak at one game after coming off its own overtime game. The Red Wings fell to the unbeaten Florida Panther (8-0-0) in a 3-2 overtime game on Friday.

“I’m disappointed that we didn’t get two [points]. We were in a spot, obviously, where we could have got two,” Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said per DetroitRedWings.com’s Brett McWethy. “I thought in the second, we started playing better hockey. They’ve got a great stretch game. They move up the ice great, so if you give them time and space, they’ve got excellent offensive attack.

Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic has been strong in his last two starts with 30-plus saves and stopping more than 90% of the opponents’ shots. With the Red Wings playing back-to-back nights, the Leafs will likely have to get past Thomas Greiss instead. He has a .917 save percentage, a 2.55 goals against average, and a 3-1-0 record.

Toronto, meanwhile, has been trying to get its offense going all season — never scoring more than three goals in a game. After Nylander, the Leafs don’t have anyone with more than four points this season.

Leafs goalie Jack Campbell particularly gives his team a chance whenever he plays in net. Campbell has a 3-2-1 mark with a .918 save percentage and 2.31 goals against average. Backups Michael Hutchinson and Petr Mrazek have each started once with losses, more than four goals allowed per game, and save percentages in the upper .800s.

Detroit has some offensive firepower led by left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, who has nine points on six goals and three assists. Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin have eight points apiece, and Moritz Seider has seven. Vladislav Namestnikov, Adam Erne, and Robby Fabbri have five apiece.