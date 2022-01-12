‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

The latest drama-filled reality show to hit TV is “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules,” which premieres Wednesday, January 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" episodes online:

‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ Preview





Play



"Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" Celebrity Kids Meet Ranch Life | E! Eight celebrity kids, including David Hasselhoff's daughter Taylor and Billy Gunn's son Austin, are swapping the rich life for ranch life. Watch the new E! series January 12! #DavidHasselhoff #TaylorAnnHasselhoff #EEntertainment SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/Eentsub About E! Entertainment: E! is on the Pulse of Pop Culture, bringing fans the very best original content including reality series, topical… 2021-12-06T22:15:35Z

Move over, Kardashian family. There are some new reality stars on the block and they also happen to be the offspring of some big names in the entertainment world.

On “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules,” eight children of celebrities will leave the tinsel of Tinseltown behind for a working ranch in Steamboast Springs, Colorado. These kids are ” hoping to prove to themselves, their parents, and the world that they are more than their last names. Each episode throws the cast into fish-out-of-water situations and hilarious misadventures as they work to restore and reopen Saddleback Ranch to the public after a year of shutdown and loss due to the pandemic,” according to the E! press release.

It continues:

Known for their celebrity parents, the cast is trading in designer labels for chaps and cowboy boots as they set out to prove that they are more than just their famous last names. Throughout their 30-day stay, the ranch owners task them with all the outrageous, messy, and challenging jobs that come with working on a ranch. As they navigate their unfamiliar, and often uncomfortable, living situation, the group connects over their shared, unique experiences growing up with famous parents. As some bond and others butt heads, it doesn’t take long for drama and hookups to heat up the bunkhouse. Throughout long, exhausting days of hard labor, the crew wonders who will sink or swim as they race to reach the enormous goal of reopening beautiful Saddleback Ranch to the public.

The celebrity offspring are as follows:

Hana Giraldo

Daughter of rock icons Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Hana Giraldo, is also a musician and entertainer. Hana makes it known that her thick skin is tough to scratch. She will always stick up for herself, no matter the cost. On the heels of a recent breakup, Hana is single and ready to mingle on the ranch.

Austin Gunn

As a second-generation professional wrestler, Austin Gunn must work twice as hard to impress his dad, Wrestling Hall of Famer Billy Gunn. Austin loves to be at the center of the action on the ranch and doesn’t mind calling out those who aren’t pulling their weight. Open to love, Austin finds himself in the middle of a new romance with a fellow ranch hand.

Taylor Hasselhoff

Taylor “Tay” Hasselhoff, daughter of Hollywood beach hunk David Hasselhoff, is a self-proclaimed “daddy’s girl.” Tay, a luxury real estate agent, is impossibly down to earth and has a hard time tolerating any pettiness in the group. As an optimist and huge animal lover, Tay is ready to try her best at whatever is required on the ranch.

Jasmin Lawrence

Jasmin Lawrence is the daughter of famous actor and comedian Martin Lawrence and stepdaughter of three-time Super Bowl Champion and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith. As the oldest of seven kids, Jasmin usually falls into a motherly role with friends. Though she’s the first to admit she’s had a charmed life, she’s ready to roll up her sleeves and face new challenges.

Myles O’Neal

Model and DJ Myles O’Neal is the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and reality matriarch Shaunie O’Neal. With a big personality like his dad, Myles and his infectious smile stand out in the group. He is excited to see who will be living on the ranch with him. Though he’s not used to sharing such close quarters with other people, he’s looking forward to moving outside his comfort zone.

Redmond Parker

Son of Grammy-Award-winning musician and actor Ray Parker Jr., Redmond Parker is ready to saddle up and take on the ranch. As a serial entrepreneur, Redmond is no stranger to hard work and determination, but the rigid schedule of ranch life may prove more challenging.

Harry James Thornton

Harry James Thornton, son of Academy Award winning actor Billy Bob Thornton, is a prop master in LA. Harry admits that he’s had trouble connecting with people in the past, so he’s hopeful that this experience will lead to some lasting friendships.

Ebie Wright

As the daughter of hip-hop legend and pioneer rapper Eazy-E, Ebie is now carving her own path as a rising musician and performer in LA. She has a rocky start on the ranch and tends to be squeamish around some of the messier tasks, but she’s hopeful that the life-changing challenges along the way will make her stronger than ever.

“Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on E!.