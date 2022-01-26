‘Resident Alien’ Season 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Alan Tudyk-led dramedy “Resident Alien” is back for its sophomore season, premiering Wednesday, January 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch "Resident Alien" streaming online:

“Resident Alien” is a sci-fi dramedy starring Alan Tudyk as the titular alien. He was sent to earth masquerading as a doctor with the mission to wipe out humanity — but one 9-year-old boy, Max (Judah Prehn) can see his true form. When we last saw “alien Dr. Harry” (Tudyk), Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) started to investigate him in the real Dr. Harry’s disappearance (Tudyk also plays the real Dr. Harry).

Asta (Sara Tomko) also put the pieces together that alien Harry killed real Harry and severed their relationship, though when Asta and Max were in trouble with the government, Harry swooped in to save them and he did, plus he spared humanity at Asta’s request before he zoomed off into space. However, on the way to his home planet, he found that he had a stowaway on board in the form of Max.

When the show returns, Harry “is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race,” according to the Syfy press release.

It continues:

On his new quest to protect the people of earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day. In an adventure that takes Harry and Asta all the way to New York City, Asta brings Harry into the arms of someone he can call family. While back in Patience, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv find themselves closer to unraveling the mystery of Sam Hodges’s murder.

The season two premiere episode is titled “Old Friends” and its description reads, “Harry the alien is back on Earth and doesn’t remember who he is, and only Asta can keep him safe.”

Then on Wednesday, February 2 comes episode two, titled “The Wire.” Its description reads, “Harry has a plan to save Asta and himself but he must first attend the Sheriff’s poker game.”

In an interview with CBR, creator Chris Sheridan said that Harry’s journey in the first part of season two is “about learning empathy.”

“Going from the first season, where he learned he even had emotions — like when his heart was beating fast meant fear — to the next level of it, which is when we’re children, we start feeling things, and then we start feeling things in other people and learn empathy. It’s Harry’s journey towards empathy and maybe starting the process that maybe he can care about people outside of Asta,” said Sheridan.

He continued, “Just the nature of coming back to earth with Max proves it to him — and he doesn’t want to hear it from himself. If he didn’t care about Max, he could’ve just sent him out into space and just gone on to his planet. The fact that he came back to bring Max home has to tell him that he’s starting to feel human and care about this kid. Now it’s not just Asta, it’s Max too. But he’s also at this fun place where he doesn’t want to admit that so he’s going to deny it. He’s not going to admit he has any care for Max but we’re watching it happen. All these fun things will happen in season two where Harry’s acting this part of being an alien not giving a s***.”

"Resident Alien" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Syfy.