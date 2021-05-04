How to Watch RHONY Season 13 Online Without Cable

One of the longest-running “Real Housewives” franchises returns for its 13th season when “Real Housewives of New York City” comes back on Tuesday, May 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of The Real Housewives of New York City online for free:

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 13 Preview

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 TrailerNO COPYRIGHT INTENDED ALL RIGHTS RESERVED TO BRAVO ALL RIGHTS RESERVED TO NBC 2021-03-23T14:27:51Z

Anchored by OG cast members Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, “The Real Housewives of New York City” returns for its 13th season. Joining them are longtime cast member Sonja Morgan, returning cast member Leah McSweeney and new housewife Eboni K. Williams.

Fans can also expect to see “friends of the housewives” Heather Thomson and Bershan Shaw.

According to Bravo’s press release, this season features:

With a new apartment and the addition of a furry friend, Leah McSweeney is on a mission to continue elevating her life. Embarking on a journey to convert to Judaism, Leah’s newfound spirituality helps guide her as she faces the challenges of co-parenting her daughter and the devastating loss of a family member. No longer the new girl on the block, Leah is delighted to welcome Eboni to the group and have a good time with a fellow boss. The Upper East Side welcomes back Luann de Lesseps, who is excited to settle into her new space, be closer to friends, and even spark up a new romance. Luann is thrilled to be cooking up a new single and video with the help of the ladies – her support system as she gets back on a path to sobriety following a small slip up over the summer. After spending much-needed quality time with her family in Florida, Ramona Singer has returned to the city and is gearing up for her latest venture in real estate. She once again plays host to the women at her house in the Hamptons and finds herself at the center of old and new tensions among the ladies. Sonja Morgan is embracing a new chapter centered on self-love and self-care. With her friends by her side, she is encouraged to discover all she has to offer, and what the future looks like when she commits to prioritizing positive energy. After going off the grid for a bit, Sonja is back in the Townhouse to ground herself, move forward, reconnect with old friends and explore her dating options. New housewife Eboni K. Williams is the definition of a multi-hyphenate as a successful attorney, broadcaster, producer and author. Dedicated to empowering the voiceless, Eboni spent much of her career in the courtroom, but now brings her expertise and passion to working for REVOLT TV and hosting her own podcast. After ending her engagement at the beginning of the year, Eboni is ready for a change of scenery. Not only is she on the hunt for new real estate, she’s also on a journey to learn more about her family history and how it has inspired the woman she is today.

The premiere episode is titled “Back in the Big Apple” and its description reads, “The New York ladies are back; Ramona visits Luann’s new apartment, and learns she has a new neighbor; Leah is working on her conversion to Judaism, and invites Eboni to join Ramona and Luann for a brunch at Sonja’s townhouse.”

Then on May 11, episode two is titled “Burning Up” and its description promises, “To celebrate being reunited after a long quarantine, Ramona invites the ladies to the Hamptons; Luann overshares details about her new man with Sonja; Leah hosts a Burning Man party, where the group learns devastating news during a healing session.”

“The Real Housewives of New York City” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

