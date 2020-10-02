Rick Moranis Sucker-Punched in New York

Actor Rick Moranis was sucker-punched in New York City’s Upper West Side as he walked down a sidewalk on October 1 in an attack that was caught on surveillance video.

In the very early part of the video, which was posted on NYPD’s Twitter account, a man wearing a black “I (heart) NYC” sweatshirt is seen walking in the opposite direction as another man at around 7:24 a.m. As the two pass each other, the attacker reels back and lunges forward with a blow to the victim’s head.

Police confirmed the man who was hit was 67-year-old Rick Moranis, according to CBS New York. Police are asking the public for any information in helping locate the man who attacked Moranis.

CBS New York reported, “Police said he went to the hospital with pain in his head, back and hip. He later walked to the precinct to report the crime.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Moranis told them, “He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.”

This Latest Random Attack on a Senior Citizen Seems to Be a Trend in New York This Summer

The unprovoked attack of the Spaceballs star comes after a series of headlines this summer about young people crossing paths with older folks in New York and suddenly punching them in the head.

On May 31, ABC 7 in New York reported that a 66-year-old woman was punched in the head by a man who looked to be in his 30s at a Subway Station, knocking her to the ground. The attack caused her “pain and bruising to her head and right knee,” according to ABC 7.

According to the NY Post, a 78-year-old woman was punched in the head by a man she was walking past on Broadway on June 10 at about 5 pm. The woman stumbled and fell over.

On June 12 a 92-year-old woman was punched in the head as she walked passed a man and she fell and hit her head on a fire hydrant, according to NBC New York. In that case, police arrested a Bronx man named Rashid Brimmage, 31, NBC NY reported.

In August an 81-year-old man was slashed in the face while collecting cans in the Bronx, CBS NY reported. According to the news station, a woman and two men were captured on video approaching the man, then one of them cut his face and they all ran away.

“The man was hospitalized with a deep laceration, but was listed in stable condition,” CBS NY reported.

And yet another attack on a 71-year-old woman happened on September 19 when a man punched her in the face as the two crossed paths, leaving the woman with a broken jaw and cuts on the face that required stitches, Fox 5 NY reported. In that case, a young suspect was arrested on October 1 according to NYPD.

Moranis Is Beloved Due to His Movie Roles & People on Social Media Are Very Upset That Anyone Would Hurt Him

Moranis has legendary status for those who grew up with his movies. His catalog includes Ghostbusters, Little Shop of Horrors, The Honey I Shrunk the Kids franchise, Strange Brew, Parenthood, and many more.

The Canadian actor is 5’5, according to celeb heights, and due to Moranis’ place in the hearts of his fans, the Twittersphere is lighting up with disdain for anyone who would harm the beloved star.

