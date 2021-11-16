Riverdale Season 6 Streaming: How to Watch Online Free

Teen drama and murder mystery “Riverdale” is back for its sixth season, premiering Tuesday, November 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of “Riverdale” Season 6 episodes online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the CW (live in most, but not all, markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Riverdale” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” The CW (live in select markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Riverdale” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of the CW (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Riverdale live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘Riverdale’ Season 6 Preview





Play



Riverdale | Rivervale Trailer | The CW Riverdale premieres Tuesday, November 16. Stream next day free only on The CW! SUBSCRIBE: go.cwtv.com/RVRYTSubscribe Connect with RIVERDALE: Stream FREE EPISODES: go.cwtv.com/genRVRyt Follow RIVERDALE on INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/thecwriverdale Follow RIVERDALE on TWITTER: twitter.com/CW_Riverdale Like RIVERDALE on FACEBOOK: facebook.com/CWRiverdale #Riverdale About RIVERDALE: The Official YouTube Channel for The CW’s Riverdale – Based on the characters from the… 2021-10-19T18:00:07Z

When we last saw the crazy kids of “Riverdale,” Veronica (Camila Mendes) broke up with Archie and decided to move back to New York City; Betty (Lili Reinhart) graduated from the FBI academy and decided to re-open Riverdale’s FBI field office; and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) was getting cozy with Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook). Then Betty and Archie decided to give their romance a try, but Veronica chose not to leave Riverdale and is instead opening a casino. And in the waning moments of the season, Betty and Archie were seemingly blown up by a bomb.

When “Riverdale” returns for its sixth season, the show is airing a five-episode event in November and December 2021 before returning March 2022 for the rest of its sixth season.

The first episode in the five-episode event is called “Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale” and its description reads, “Following the explosion that ended Season Five, a new day dawns in the town of RiverVALE, where everything is as it should be. Veronica and Reggie are now the town’s power couple, while Jughead and Tabitha move in together. But with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) demanding a return to the ‘old ways,’ this serenity will surely not last. And how could Archie and Betty possibly have survived?”

Then on November 23 comes the second episode, titled, “Chapter Ninety-Seven: Ghost Stories,” and on November 30 comes “Chapter Ninety-Eight: Mr. Cypher.”

In season six, Riverdale is welcoming a new face to town — Sabrina the teenage witch (Kiernan Shipka) from “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” From the looks of the trailer, Sabrina and Cheryl are old friends (enemies?). Speaking of Cheryl, she is turning Thornhill into a school for girls, and it also looks like everyone is going to be terrorized by the ghost of Abigail Blossom.

In an interview with Nerds of Color, Apa talked about the seven-year time jump, saying “the maturity in the characters is a nice thing to come back to, but that didn’t necessarily change a lot. A lot of the stuff in the storyline is still pretty crazy, which is awesome, but yeah, it was nice to come back and be a little more grounded.”

“Riverdale” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.