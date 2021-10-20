How to Watch Robin Williams ABC Special Streaming Online

The late Robin Williams is being honored in an upcoming special “Superstar: Robin Williams,” premiering Wednesday, October 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Superstar: Robin Williams” online:

‘Superstar: Robin Williams’ Preview

Robin Williams | “Comedy is a defense & also a weapon…if they laugh, they won’t hurt you.” Watch the powerful & moving new event special ‘Superstar: Robin Williams’ – premiering tomorrow at 10/9c on @ABC. Stream next day on @Hulu. #SuperstarABC pic.twitter.com/TMGC3dNiKm — 20/20 (@ABC2020) October 19, 2021

In the fall of 2021, ABC debuted a new series of specials that take in-depth examinations of the lives of various figures that “shaped American culture,” according to the ABC press release. Previous subjects have included Kobe Bryant, Whitney Houston, John Ritter, and Richard Pryor. Now the late comedian and actor Robin Williams takes center stage on October 20 in a special that “documents the triumphs and struggles in Williams’ journey from stand-up comic to movie star.”

The ABC press release continues:

The new episode recounts his life through Williams’ own voice, describing “the spark of madness” which defined his life. From his early days in the San Francisco Bay Area comedy scene to his meteoric rise on “Mork & Mindy,” the one-hour special explores the experiences that made Williams into a one-of-a-kind talent and reveals what gave voice to the characters in his mind. It also chronicles the creative force driving critically acclaimed films like “Good Will Hunting” and “Dead Poets Society,” as well as fan favorites such as “Aladdin.” The special explores his personal struggles, including substance abuse and depression, and his battle with Lewy Body Dementia before his tragic death in 2014. “Superstar: Robin Williams” features interviews with famous comedians and actors who knew and admired Williams, including Margaret Cho, Howie Mandel, Lewis Black, Jimmie Walker, Paula Poundstone, Gina Hecht and Pauly Shore, as well as Barry Levinson, director of multiple films starring Williams including “Good Morning, Vietnam.” The program also contains interviews with Williams from the ABC News archives, in which he opens up about his life and the highs and lows of his distinguished career.

In a preview of the special, comedian Howie Mandel had this to say about Williams, “Real humor comes from darkness.”

Williams himself can then be heard saying via voice-over, “Comedy for me was a great shield. It was a great way to keep people out. Comedy is a defense and also a weapon. You can use it to decimate people and to defend against, to hold people back, to diffuse them by if they laugh, they won’t hurt you.”

Williams died by suicide in August 2014. He was a four-time Oscar nominee (winning one), a 12-time Golden Globe nominee (winning six), a nine-time Grammy nominee (winning five) and a nine-time Emmy nominee (winning two). He left behind three children — Zachary, Zelda, and Cody — and a wife, Susan.

“Superstar: Robin Williams” premieres Wednesday, October 20 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.