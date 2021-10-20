Rockets vs Timberwolves Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets tip off their seasons on Wednesday in a Western Conference clash.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Southwest for those who live in the Rockets market and Bally Sports North for those who live in the Timberwolves market. It will also stream live on NBA League Pass for everyone out of market.

Here's a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Rockets vs Timberwolves

Rockets vs Timberwolves Preview

Minnesota has a deep, young team going up against a Houston team that’s rebuilding after trading star James Harden to Brooklyn last season.

The Wolves have stars Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell. Notably, the three former high-first round picks only played eight games together last season according to NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner.

“I’m hungry to build a winner,” Wolves head coach Chris Finch told the Star Tribune’s Chris Hine. “I really love where we are right now with our on-court talent. Organizationally, it feels like we have great energy in the building. Synergy with (Wolve vice president) Sachin (Gupta). New ownership giving us a shot in the arm. Glen (Taylor) seems like, in my short time with him, he seems to have a pep in his step, which is really fun to see, and he’s been great.”

Veteran guard Patrick Beverley joined the team via a trade after helping the Los Angeles Clippers reach the Western Conference Finals. He has to sit out this game due to a league suspension from that playoff series.

The Wolves also have Malik Beasley, Jaden McDaniels, Taurean Prince, Josh Okogie, and Naz Reid as players to watch.

Houston added a couple first-round draft picks to is roster in Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun — both of whom will contribute this season. The Rockets also have a Jae’Sean Tate, who had a promising rookie season. Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. give the Rockets offensive punch, and Danuel House Jr. can hit three-pointers.

“His athleticism is, well, surprising,” Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said of Green per Sports Illustrated’s Michael Shapiro. “You see it on television and you think you know what you’re dealing with. But you don’t until you’re in person and he does something that makes everyone just say, wow.”

Finch knows the Rockets organization, having serve as an assistant coach there previously. Gupta was in the front office there, too.

“Houston was a very unique environment for me because I went into the Houston organization, which was just full of guys like Sachin and just really smart people who love the sport of basketball,” Finch told Hine. “No egos, just easy to work with, just generating ideas out of thin air about how to look at the game differently, improve it.”

The Wolves went 2-1 against the Rockets last season.