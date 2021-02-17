Rush Limbaugh’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Political commentator and radio host Rush Limbaugh has passed away at the age of 70 after battling lung cancer. His wife, Kathryn Limbaugh, announced his death on Wednesday at the start of his radio show, “The Rush Limbaugh Show.”

According to Fox News, Limbaugh paid tribute to her husband when sharing the news of his passing. She said, “Losing a loved one is terribly difficult, even more so when that loved one is larger than life. Rush will forever be the greatest of all time.”

Here’s what you need to know about Rush Limbaugh’s family:

1. Limbaugh Was Married 4 Times During His Life

Limbaugh married Kathryn Adams Roger on June 5, 2010. At the time, People reported that Elton John was hired to perform at their wedding of 400 guests for $1 million. Rush and Kathryn Limbaugh had a 26-year age difference; he was 59 when they married, while she was 33. Of the gap in their ages, People reports Limbaugh’s bride said, “I’m sometimes not able to relate to the average person my age.”

Before marrying Kathryn in 2010, Limbaugh was married 3 times previously. According to The Sun, Limbaugh first married his ex-wife Roxy Maxine McNeely in 1977; the two divorced in 1980. He married for the second time in 1983 to Michelle Sixta, but the two split seven years later in 1990. Limbaugh was married to his third wife, Marta Fitzgerald, from 1994 until 2004.

2. Limbaugh Did Not Have Any Children

In spite of being married 4 times over the course of over 40 years, Limbaugh never had children.

While he didn’t have children of his own, Limbaugh did take interest in the education of America’s youth, writing a children’s book series entitled Rush Revere and the Brave Pilgrims: Time-Travel Adventures with Exceptional Americans.

According to Today, Limbaugh explained his motivation behind writing the book, which he says is meant to be read by people of all ages. He said, “I lament what’s going on in schools all the time. But this is my way of doing more than what I’m doing now. It is a way of teaching what isn’t being taught.”

3. Limbaugh’s Younger Brother David Is a Political Commentator

David Limbaugh – Liberty University ConvocationOn April 26, 2017, at Convocation, North America's largest weekly gathering of Christians, David Limbaugh, a Lawyer, Author, and Nationally Syndicated Columnist, spoke to students during Convocation. Convocation is North America’s largest weekly gathering of Christian students, and each year it plays host to more than 80 guest speakers of national significance from every sphere… 2017-05-02T20:17:52Z

Like Limbaugh, his younger brother David is also a right-wing political commentator. On his website, David Limbaugh describes himself as “a lawyer, nationally syndicated columnist, political commentator, and author of seven New York Times bestsellers: The Emmaus Code, Jesus on Trial, The Great Destroyer, Crimes Against Liberty, Bankrupt, Persecution, and Absolute Power.”

Although Rush Limbaugh deactivated his Twitter account in January 2021, per USA Today, his brother David continues to be active on the platform. At the time this article was published, David had not commented on his brother’s passing via social media.

David Limbaugh’s latest tweets were in criticism of the phrase “non-birthing parent.” In a series of two tweets, Limbaugh wrote, “Latest Satanic proclamation: father = non-birthing parent.’ … Why do I say ‘satanic?’ Because the common thread interconnecting all this artificial gender madness is a deliberate and systematic assault on God’s order as revealed in the Bible. Plain as day.”

4. Limbaugh’s Wife Kathryn Is a Descendant of John Adams

When Limbaugh married his wife Kathryn in 2010, People reported that she was a direct descendant of United States founding father and former President John Adams.

As news of Limbaugh’s passing spread, former US presidents gave public statements in remembrance. According to CNBC, George W. Bush said in a statement, “While he was brash, at times controversial, and always opinionated, he spoke his mind as a voice for millions of Americans and approached each day with gusto. Rush Limbaugh was an indomitable spirit with a big heart, and he will be missed.”

Kathryn Adams Limbaugh’s father was an international businessman, and she grew up living all over the world, including in Rio de Janeiro, London, Guinea-Bissau in Africa, the Philippines, and Hawaii.

5. Limbaugh Thanked His Family During a 2020 Christmas Message

According to The Sun, Limbaugh delivered an emotional Christmas message last year, after updating them on his cancer battle. At the conclusion of his last show of 2020, Limbaugh said, “I hope you all have a great Christmas, a great new year.” Continuing, Limbaugh said, “I hope that the things that are in store for all of us in the coming year are certainly better than what we have endured in 2020. I don’t know too many people who have enjoyed 2020 – probably some sickos out there who have – but 2021 has to be better.”

Concluding his holiday message, Limbaugh remarked, “Again, folks thank you so much. You are just the best. My family is just the best. Thank you.”

