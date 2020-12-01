Fans Think This ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Is Expecting

Fans of Love & Hip-Hop and of Safaree and Erica Mena believe that Mena is pregnant with the couple’s second child. Mena gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Safire in February 2020. Safire’s birth came four months after the couple’s wedding in October 2019. Mena has a song, King Conde, 12, from her previous relationship to rapper Raul Conde.

Mena Joked that Her Fans Shouldn’t Be ‘Surprised’ if She Came Out of Quarantine Pregnant

Safaree, 39, posted the photo showing him and Mena, 33, at a gym on November 26. The Brooklyn-born singer wrote in the caption, “Push each other to do better ♥️❤️ My Favorite Gym Partner.” The photo created a firestorm with many followers wondering if baby number two is on the way for Safaree and Mena. One fan wrote, “I told y’all she is pregnant.” While another fan wrote, “Swear I see a belly… and he been too nice lately lol.”

In May 2020, in the midst of the COVID quarantine, Mena posted a photo showing her pregnant back in 2019. Mena joked in the caption, “Don’t be surprised I come out of quarantine looking like this again 🥰 oh how I miss being pregnant!!!!!” Two months later, in July 2020, Mena posted a photo in a bikini while writing in the caption, “I’m just here trying to master up my two under two.” The comment included the winky face emoji. There has been no confirmation from either of arguably Love & Hip-Hop’s most powerful couple about whether or not Mena is with child.

Safaree & Mena Kept their Daughter Under Wraps Until November 2020

Safaree had kept his daughter Safire out of the public eye until introducing her to the world in a huge way by featuring her in the music video for his single, “Credit.” Since then, Safire Samuels has become a social media star in her own right, amassing nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram. The bio on the page reads, “I was made out of pure love. Let’s please be kind. The world needs more love.”

Mena Has Been Doing at Least One Activity Common Among Pregnant Women Lately

On December 1, Mena posted a video on her Instagram story showing her receiving an intense foot massage from what appears to be a professional masseuse. Mena wrote in the caption, “Remember when you used to do this for me @Safaree? Well, look at me now. You slacking homie.” According to a Business Insider feature on the merits of foot massages during pregnancy, while they are extremely relaxing, certain pressure points should be avoided in order to avoid instigating uterine contractions.

