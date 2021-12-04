Sam Houston vs UIW Football 2021: How to Watch FCS Playoff Game

The University of the Incarnate Word football team travels to Huntsville, Texas, to face the top-ranked Sam Houston State University for the NCAA FCS Second Round. For Sam Houston it is a big step towards repeating as champs whiled for the Cardinals they are poised for a shocking upset that could continue this magic season.

UIW vs Sam Houston Football 2021 Preview

For UIW, this is the first time in program history UIW advanced to the second round of the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

UIW has various protagonists that are key in this year’s success up for individual recognition. Head coach Eric Morris is a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award for National Coach of the Year. Morris was named the Southland Conference Coach of the Year on Nov. 23 due to the performance had this season.

Quarterback Cameron Ward is a finalist for the Walter Payton Award and was selected as the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Taylor Grimes earned the Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year award. Grimes is also one touchdown away from breaking the UIW career record for receiving touchdowns in his first season as a Cardinal.

This will be UIW’s biggest test of the season as they will be playing against an old foe that they crossed paths now in the last nine years, where they only won back in 2018.

The Bearkats are the defending FCS national champions, riding a 21-game win streak that dates to 2019 and looking to maintain their dominance in the FCS.

After their bye week, Sam Houston begin their title quest to get to Frisco for the final. In the process, they will have a path that will see them host every single game until they get to the final.

The Bearkats also dominated in the All-WAC team selection as they had 25 players honored with distinctions. This is a tribute to the depth that the team has at every position on the field.

Amongst them K.C. Keeler was announced at the Coach of the Year and defensive lineman Kamren Washington was the Freshman of the year. He played in all 10 games this year with 13.0 tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss in addition to a sack, while helping Sam Houston hold eight of 10 opponents below 100 yards rushing.

This year’s all-WAC team included 14 players while the second team there were nine others.