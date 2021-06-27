How to Watch National Spelling Bee Semifinals Online

It is time once again for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, with the virtual semifinals taking place on Sunday, June 27, and the in-person finals on Thursday, July 8.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of both the semifinals (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2) and the finals (July 8, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2) online:

For four hours on Sunday, June 27, ESPN 2 will air live coverage of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals.

“It will be an excitement-building sequence for the spellers and the audiences watching at home as the action and suspense of ‘speller versus the dictionary’ plays out over several weeks of competition this year,” said Dr. J. Michael Durnil, executive director of the spelling bee, in a statement. “Last year was challenging for so many as we learned to cope with the pandemic. Now, as pandemic guidelines across the country continue to evolve, we’ve charted a path for the 2021 competition and national finals activities by taking enhanced health and safety measures for the spellers, their families and the team of people who support and produce the Bee.”

He added, “I’m proud of the program and our safety teams that have worked so diligently to give spellers an opportunity to show off their skills this year while promoting a fun and safe experience for all involved.”

The purpose of the Scripps National Spelling Bee is to “help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives,” according to the press release. It is the nation’s “largest and longest-running educational program.”

The 30 semifinalists are as follows:

Roy Saligman, 12, the Bahamas

Chaitra Thummala, 11, California

Vayun Krishna, 14, California

Vikram Raju, 11, Colorado

Charles Fennell, 13, Connecticut

Erik Williams, 13, Florida,

Ananya Augustine, 13, Georgia

Ishan Ramrakhiani, 13, Indiana

Ananya Gautam, 14, Maryland

Bhavana Madini, 12, New York

Emma Sroka, 12, New York

Sreethan Gajula, 14, North Carolina

Sophia Lopez, 13, Ohio

Rajshekhar Basu, 12, Ohio

Isabella Fletcher, 12, Ohio

Seoyon Kim, 14, Rhode Island

Akshita Balaji, 14, Virginia

Ashrita Gandhari, 14, Virginia

Avani Joshi, 13, Illinois

Sahasrad Sathish, 12, Illinois

Kathleen Keesey, 13, Illinois

Ishya Bhavsar, 14, Kansas

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, Louisiana

Colette Giezentanner, 14, Missouri

Vivinsha Veduru, 10, Texas

Dhroov Bharatia, 12, Texas

Vihaan Sibal, 12, Texas

Akshainie Kamma, 13, Texas

Tarini Nandakumar, 10, Texas

Maya Jadhav, 12, Wisconsin

The winner of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee was actually eight participants who all lasted 20 rounds — Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao, and Rohan Raja. This eight-way tie was unprecedented; prior to 2019, only two participants had ever tied for the win before.

The semifinals air Sunday, June 27 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on ESPN 2. The finals will air on Thursday, July 8 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.

