How to Watch Scrubs Family Feud Episode Online Without Cable

“Celebrity Family Feud” is known for making great match-ups and the “Scrubs” face-off might just take the cake. The “Scrubs” episode airs Sunday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Celebrity Family Feud” online for free:

Scrubs on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Preview

The “Scrubs” gang is reuniting for a great cause when several of its cast members face off on “Celebrity Family Feud.”

Team “Fake Doctors; Real Friends” is playing for Stop AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) Hate and features “Scrubs” stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison, plus producers Joelle Monique and Danl Goodman and “Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence. The team name comes from Faison and Braff’s podcast of the same name in which the two actors and friends rewatch the show and provide behind-the-scenes details about each episode.

Team “Beer Shark Mice” is playing for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and is headed by Neil Flynn, who played Braff’s nemesis on the show. The other team members are part of Flynn’s improv group and they include producer Paul Vaillancourt, and actors Pete Hulne, Pat Finn, Michael Coleman, and David Koechner.

The second half of the episode features Wendi McLendon-Covey’s family facing off with Patrick Warburton’s family.

The original “Scrubs” ran for seven seasons on NBC and then two more on ABC before bowing in March 2010. It was a workplace comedy focusing on the doctors and nurses at a struggling hospital. Over the course of its run, it earned 17 Prime Emmy Award nominations, winning two. It also earned Braff three Golden Globe nominations and start John C. McGinley a Television Critics Association nomination.

In a recent interview with the Washington Post, Faison said that shifting gears to a podcast has been a really fun diversion.

“I’m very grateful for how my career has switched a bit. Since we started this podcast, I’ve gotten a bunch of offers for things which didn’t necessarily come before. And I sold something for the first time, which I had never done,” said Faison. “I think it’s appealing to other people in the industry, where they might have said, ‘You know, I don’t know if I want to go with Donald Faison.’ Now they’re like, ‘We listen to his podcast, and he’s funny … so why not?”

Braff added, “I do think that this is really the most honest version of who Donald and I are as people, and I don’t think we’ve ever broadcast that out before. I mean, why would you? When would you? You see us on a talk show, it’s all sort of prepared anecdotes. I think people are responding to how this really is our friendship. … We’re silly, we love to laugh. We really have big hearts and really have a lot of empathy for people and for our fans.”

Earlier this summer, “Celebrity Family Feud” premiered to a two-year high in total viewers. The Sunday lineup of that plus “The Case” and “The Hustler” have made ABC the No. 1 entertainment network among adults 18-49 on Sundays, according to ABC’s press release.

“Celebrity Family Feud” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

