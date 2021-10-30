How to Watch SDSU vs Fresno State Football Game Live Online

San Diego State (7-0) looks to stay unbeaten as they take on Fresno State (6-2) on Saturday.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Fresno State vs San Diego State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Fresno State vs San Diego State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS Sports Network is only included in “Ultimate” and “Premier,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Fresno State vs San Diego State live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Fresno State vs San Diego State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Fresno State vs San Diego State Preview

San Diego State is off to a strong start and is looking to maintain its perfect record against Fresno State on Saturday. That being said, the Aztecs respect the challenge that they’re up against with the offensively-potent Bulldogs.

“Offensively and defensively, (Fresno State) plays so well together,” San Diego State coach Brady Hoke told XTRA 1360-AM. “This is the best football team we’ll play, I can tell you right now.”

Two of the Aztecs’ last three wins have come by single digits, which might have some skeptical about San Diego State’s status as a contender. The Aztec’s latest victory came against Air Force, knocking off the Falcons 20-14, riding a big first half.

On defense, the ground game will be a primary concern for the Aztecs on Saturday,

“Everybody knows what they do,” Aztecs linebacker Michael Shawfroft told CBS Sports. “They run the ball really well. They’re a really tough team to play. It was just something that we game-planned really well this week. Our coaches made it simple for us and just let us play our game. It was just see ball, get ball.”

Fresno State is 6-2 and has losses to Oregon and Hawaii on their resume. Taking on San Diego State presents an upset opportunity on the road for the Bulldogs.

“This is a really good football team… This is a rivalry game. It’s an important game. Right now we’ve got the old oil can and we’d like to keep it”

Fresno State has proved to be no rollover and the Aztecs are prepared.

“We can’t go in there thinking these guys are just going to roll over for us. They’re good players, they’re hard players” SDSU senior tight end Daniel Bellinger said, “Each team is going to give us their biggest shot. So we know that Fresno’s going to come to play.”

The Aztecs are propelled by their running game, which averaged 207 per game. Their 15.7 points against per contest ranks No. 7 in the nation.

The Aztecs are a 1-point favorite against the Bulldogs. The total has gone over in four of Fresno State’s last 6 games. San Diego State is 5-1 against the spread in their last six games.