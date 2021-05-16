South Dakota State vs Sam Houston Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The top-ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbits take on the undefeated second-ranked Sam Houston State Bearkats on Sunday with the NCAA Division I FCS national championship on the line.

South Dakota State vs Sam Houston State Preview

The NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision will finally crown a national champion on Sunday, following a season that was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The top two teams, No. 1 South Dakota State and No. 2 Sam Houston State, survived the shortened spring season and three tournament games to advance to Sunday’s national championship game, which will be held at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The winner of the title game will capture their program’s first-ever national championship at the FCS level.

The top-ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-1, 5-1 MVFC) have made the postseason every year since 2012, but until this year, hadn’t advanced past the semifinal round. The Jackrabbits crushed Delaware, 33-3, in the semifinals last weekend to reach the championship game.

South Dakota State freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski led the way in the win over Delaware, tossing two touchdowns. Gronowski, who was named the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year, has been a force in the Jackrabbits’ three postseason games, throwing for seven touchdowns, rushing for a score and catching a TD pass.

Jackrabbits running back Pierre Strong Jr. rushed for 73 yards and a score, and threw a TD pass in the win over Delaware. Strong Jr. is averaging 92 all-purpose yards through the first three tournament games this spring.

South Dakota State finished the regular season with a 5-1 record. The Jackrabbits had two games canceled and one postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. After receiving their first No. 1 seed in program history, SDSU defeated Holy Cross in the first round, 31-3, and had a come-from-behind win over Southern Illinois in the quarterfinals, 31-26.

The second-ranked unbeaten Sam Houston State Bearkats (9-0, 6-0 Southland) return to the national title game for the first time since 2012. The Bearkats had a furious second-half rally to get past James Madison in the semifinals, 38-35.

Redshirt junior quarterback Eric Schmid led the Bearkats back from a 24-3 halftime deficit, completing 25-of-37 passes and scoring the go-ahead rushing touchdown.

Bearkats receiver Jequez Ezzard had two explosive second-half plays in the comeback win, including an 80-yard punt return for a score and a 69-yard touchdown catch.

South Dakota State went 6-0 during the regular season en route to winning the Southland Conference. The Jackrabbits went on to defeat Monmouth in the first round, 21-15, and then knocked off the three-time defending FCS national champion North Dakota State, 24-20. NDSU had won 8 of the last 9 FCS titles.

