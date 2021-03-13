SDSU vs Utah State Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Utah State shoots for a historic third consecutive Mountain West Championship as it takes on top-seeded San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday.

San Diego State vs Utah State Preview

San Diego State hasn’t lost since mid-January and is looking to use that momentum to clinch the program’s first Mountain West title. The Aztecs have finished second a half-dozen times but are in good position to nab their first conference tourney title.

However, two of San Diego State’s three losses came to Utah State. The Aggies won back-to-back games in January. Utah State has won three in a row against the

“It’s incredibly difficult to beat them one time in a row,” Utah State coach Craig Smith said. “San Diego State is going to be incredibly focused. They’re going to be very well prepared. I mean, they’re going to have a different level of juice. There’s no question about that.

“We’re going to need to be ready.”

It’s the end of a gauntlet for both teams, who will be playing their third game in three days on Saturday. Utah State beat Colorado State 62-50 in their semifinal, while San Diego State bested Nevada, 77-70

“We’re 10 deep,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. “Hopefully, that will pay dividends for us (Saturday). When you have to play three games in three days, it’s always tough. This will be the ultimate challenge, and playing all these guys and sharing minutes hopefully will give us fresh legs where we can be competitive.”

The Aggies are expecting the Aztecs to come out with fire.

“Time for another heavyweight battle,” Smith said. “They are going to have a different level of juice, there is no question about that.”

San Diego State is led by Matt Mitchell, who has averaged 15.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. He’s had some help, with Jordan Schakel putting up 14.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

On the Aggies’ side, Neemias Queta has averaged 15 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 blocks — which is good for fourth in the nation. Justin Bean has been the co-star for the Aggies, recording 11.3 points and 7.8 rebounds.

San Diego State is a two-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 128 points.