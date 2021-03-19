How to Watch Syracuse vs San Diego State Online Without Cable

Mountain West champion and No. 6 seeded San Diego State looks to keep rolling as it begins NCAA Tournament play against No. 11 Syracuse in a first-round game on Friday.

The game starts at 9:40 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of San Diego State vs Syracuse online:

San Diego State vs Syracuse Preview

San Diego State enters the NCAA Tournament as a well-deserved No. 6 seed, having reeled off 14 wins in a row. That includes a victory over Utah State — another tournament team — in the Mountain West Tournament Championship.

Matt Mitchell and Jordan Schakel do the majority of the scoring for the Aztecs. Mitchell puts up a shade over 15 points per game, while Schakel is netting 14.3 per contest.

“We have very balanced scoring,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. “Not one player has to have a huge night for is to be successful. The same could be said about Syracuse. It can be a different guy any night. Obviously, Buddy Boeheim has been the hot hand of late but they have great offensive players at every position. They are capable of attacking anybody we have on a one-on-one basis. We have to be there to support each other defensively so one guy doesn’t have a monster game against us.”

One thing the Aztecs will have to do is solve Syracuse’s notorious zone defense, something they didn’t see a lot during the year.

“We haven’t played against 2-3 zone the entire season,” Dutcher said. “We’re going to see one for 40 minutes. It’s just that’s what they do. Anything that you do, they’ve seen 1,000 times. There’s no set play they haven’t seen, there’s no rotation they haven’t made.”

Syracuse made it into the tournament with a 16-9 record, and while they’re the worse seed, the program still carries quite the reputation.

“Syracuse was my favorite school,” Mitchell said. “As a young kid — if you talked to my parents or anybody that knew me as a kid — I wanted to be Carmelo Anthony. I kind of modeled my game after him, and that’s kinda where I get my mid-range game from.”

San Diego State has the respect of the Orange and their Hall of Fame head coach Jim Boeheim.

“We’ve got a real tough draw. I’ve seen San Diego State play a couple times,” Boeheim said. “Really good shooting team. They shoot it well from three. They’re really good. If they were in a major conference they’d win a lot of games and they’d probably be a higher seed. So it’s a real tough challenge for us. But from where we were, we’re happy to have the challenge ahead of us.”

San Diego State is a slight 3-point favorite. The total is set at 139 points.