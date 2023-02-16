Seahawks Considered ‘Top’ Landing Spot For 6-Time Pro Bowl Star

The Seattle Seahawks could emerge as a top landing spot for a six-time Pro Bowl cornerback.

According to Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report, the Seahawks should be considered a “top potential” landing spot for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey if he’s traded this offseason. The 28-year-old Ramsey is a potential cut candidate, as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentioned in his column.

Gagnon mentions how despite Seattle finishing within the top 10 in DVOA, they lack a true standout No. 1 cornerback.

“Like the Lions, the Seattle Seahawks are a top-10 team in terms of DVOA but with a below-average defense,” said Gagnon. “They also clearly lack a standout No. 1 cornerback, even after fifth-round pick Tariq Woolen flashed as a rookie.”

Seahawks Relying on Young and Inexperienced CB’s

The Seahawks leaned heavily on rookie Tariq Woolen and Michael Jackson — who appeared in just four career games before the 2022 season — as its top two cornerbacks last season. Although its top two cornerbacks were inexperienced players, the pass defense was decent, ranking 13th in passing yards and 14th in passing touchdowns allowed. Top it off, the defensive unit actually ranked 25th in the league, allowing 23.6 points per game.

Acquiring Ramsey — who is arguably the most proven cornerback in the league — would go a long way towards improving a weakness on Seattle’s team. Furthermore, Gagnon attributes the Seahawks’ financial flexibility combined with their amount of draft assets as why they’d be a good landing spot if Ramsey is traded.

“Oh, and like the Lions, they have considerable draft capital (two top-20 selections), which creates flexibility, and they’re projected by Spotrac to enter the offseason with more than $30 million in salary-cap space,” said Gagnon. “They do have to concern themselves first and foremost with quarterback Geno Smith’s future, but you can’t rule out a run at a defensive game-changer like Ramsey in an effort to get over the top.”

Why the Seahawks Make Sense as Trade Partner

The idea of Ramsey improving the Seahawks is not a question. The question is, will the Rams move on from Ramsey considering the salary cap implications? While Ramsey’s cap hit is obviously a big one ($25.2 million), Los Angeles would only save $5.6 million by trading him before June 1.

Furthermore, would the Rams really trade Ramsey to a division rival?

While the cap savings by parting with Ramsey would be minimal, they could use the veteran as a way of recouping draft assets lost in major trades over the years, including the one for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles surrendered 2022 and 2023 first-round draft picks in addition to a 2021 third-round draft pick in the deal.

The Seahawks have an extra 2023 first and second-round draft pick as part of their trade with the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson.

“L.A. seems destined for a mini reset to recoup resources, and it must decide which marquee players it’s comfortable letting go this offseason,” said Fowler. “Teams I’ve talked to wonder if the Rams will part with cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has a $25.2 million cap hit. And rebuilding a sagging offensive line will go a long way to helping coach Sean McVay regain his mojo on offense.”

Ramsey remains a top-tier player, coming off of his sixth straight Pro Bowl campaign this year. The seventh-year cornerback posted an 86.4 defensive grade during the 2022 season, ranking fourth among all players at his position, according to Pro Football Focus.

If the Rams are willing to trade Ramsey and the Seahawks are willing to up some draft capital, Ramsey could be the difference between the Seahawks being a fringe playoff contender or a Super Bowl contender.