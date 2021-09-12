Seahawks vs Colts Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks look to start the season out on the right foot as they head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts on Sunday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Colts online, with the options depending on where you live:

Seahawks vs Colts Preview

The Seahawks are the defending NFC West champs and have high hopes that they can continue to sit among the contenders. That being said, they’ll have to get out of their highly competitive division. The Seahawks projected win total is 10, behind both the Rams and 49ers, who sit at 10.5.

A lot of the Seahawks’ success will depend on quarterback Russell Wilson, who had an interesting offseason with the team, to say the least. However, the eight-time Pro Bowler is ready to get things rolling.

“I’m super excited to get out there to play ball again,” Wilson told reporters on Thursday. “It’s everything you worked for this offseason, to play this game, get back out there with your guys, and just enjoy it. It’s a gift to be able to play this position for this long, I’m going into my tenth year so it’s a blessing. I have a lot longer to go, I believe that I have another 13 years to go in my head. Maybe more, who knows?”

The Seahawks open with the Colts, who were a playoff team a year ago but now have a new face under center in Carson Wentz.

“They’re a really well-balanced football team,” Carroll said of the Colts. “They won 11 games last year because they had their act together. They really took care of the football. They were a plus-10 turnover team for the year, which is a remarkable number to get to.”

Wentz was traded and reunited with his old offensive coordinator Frank Reich — now the head man in Indy — this offseason. Wentz injured his foot in camp and also had a stint on the COVID-19 list. However, he’s look good and is expected to go.

“Carson is an extremely bright guy,” Reich said. “He’s done a lot of work mentally even when he hasn’t been able to work physically. And when you factor in his mental capacity and ability to focus and to lock in and to be dialed since this offseason, that’s what gives me confidence.”

The Colts have the respect of Carroll, who sees what kind of championship ingredients they have stewing in Indianapolis with a strong defense and running game.

“They play really good defense — they were the No. 2 rush defense in the NFL. They just don’t give you very much,” Carroll said. “And they have a terrific running game and have a two-headed monster (with Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines) in their running game. This is a very well-balanced football team.”

The Seahawks are a 3-point road favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 49 points.