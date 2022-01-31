‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31: Fans Share Fantasy Cast Lists

Fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” have already begun looking forward to season 31 of the show, which will likely air in the fall of 2022.

Because there is so long to wait between seasons, some fans get creative about who they’d want to see compete on an upcoming season of the show, and they put together wishlists of not only celebrities that they’d like to see cast in the ballroom competition, but also of pairings that they’d like to see if those celebrities did make the cut and agree to compete.

Fans Have Big Hopes for Upcoming Seasons

One fan shared their fantasy cast list on Reddit while also asking others for their fantasy cast lists.

The original post called out HGTV host Christina Haak and actress and singer Keke Palmer as their main two women they’d want to see, but they also listed chef Giada Delirentus, singer Paloma Miami, YouTuber RCL Beauty and author Kiley Reid as potential stars.

When it came to men, the post called for George Foreman, Carl Lentz, Toderick Haul, Chris Cuomo and Joyner Lucas as celebrities who they’d like to see.

Some of the interesting pairings the poster came up with included Chris Cuomo and Sharna Burgess, Alan Bersten and Hall and Keke Palmer and Brandon Armstrong.

One person replied to say that they hoped Jesse McCartney would be in the ballroom one day, but that they’d also love to see John Stamos put on dancing shoes.

Another said, “I wanna see Liza Koshy, I think she would be so entertaining.”

Other names that came up in the comments included Fletcher or Hayley Kiyoko as well as Lori Loughlin, whose daughter, Olivia Jade, was a controversial casting for season 30 of the show because of a college admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy and made it to week 8 of the show before being eliminated.

Some Do not Want Politicians on the Show

Because the original post called for Chris Cuomo to be on the show, some people replied to say they didn’t want any political figures on the show at all.

“Not the Cuomo brothers,” one person wrote. “People like Olivia Jade that are controversial are fine, but no more politicians or their family.”

Another commented, “Gotta pass on Cuomo though, don’t need either of those two on this show.”

Some fans think that since the first female-female pairing on the show was done successfully in 2021 with JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, there will be a male-male pairing in 2022. While the original post called for putting Alan Bersten as the professional dancer in that case, some comments disagreed.

“I really want Artem [Chigvintsev] to have a male partner he looks very good on tour when he’s dancing with Brandon [Armstrong],” one person replied. “If you look and John Whaite from the recent season of Strictly it’s like watching Artem with a male partner.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

